Italy cannot participate in the supply of F-16 fighters to Ukraine, as it does not have such aircraft. This was announced on Saturday, May 20, by the Prime Minister of the Republic, George Meloni.

At the same time, she confirmed information about the possible training of Ukrainian pilots.

“We have not yet made this decision and are discussing with the allies,” the prime minister said at a press conference broadcast on website Italian government.

Prior to this, Finland refused to supply fighter jets to Ukraine. The President of the country, Sauli Niinistö, explained the decision by the fact that the country has only old Hornets in service, which will be replaced, and Finland itself will need the ordered fighters.

The day before, on May 19, the American television channel NBC reported that the United States and its allies plan to supply F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, while the aircraft may come from Washington’s allies. According to US presidential aide Jake Sullivan, the question of who will send the planes and in what quantity will be resolved in the near future.

US President Joe Biden, in turn, at a meeting with the leaders of the G7 countries in Hiroshima, Japan, promised that Washington would support international efforts to train Ukrainian pilots to fly modern fighters, including the F-16.

In Kyiv, meanwhile, they called the decision of the West on the supply of F-16s accepted and said that only logistical issues remained to be settled.

However, as Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on May 20, US statements about deliveries of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine are an imitation of legal behavior and are deliberately misleading. The diplomat also pointed to the manipulation of data by Washington in order to achieve its own goals and objectives.

The F-16 is an American fighter aircraft that is in service with many countries. Ukraine has been seeking to receive this aircraft since the beginning of spring, when discussions began on preparing a counteroffensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). Kyiv especially actively began to seek supplies after Russian aviation increased activity in the airspace.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the background of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which the Russian authorities announced on February 24, 2022 amid the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.