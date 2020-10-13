A healthcare provider tests a driver at one of the rapid test centers in Rome. MASSIMO PERCOSSI / EFE

Italy tries to react in the last hours to the increase in size of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Until last week, the country had resisted better than any of its neighbors despite having been the hardest hit in March and April. The latest data, which exceeds 5,000 cases for the first time (on Saturday they reached 5.724) since those dates, all the alarms have been triggered and the Government plans to correct upwards the restrictions that it included in the decree that it will approve this week.

The Executive of Giuseppe Conte, in view of the situation, will extend the state of emergency until January 31. The mechanism will allow you to take more restrictive measures as the situation requires. Experts no longer rule out any possibility, not even confinements, which have begun to be applied provincially. In addition to the mandatory use of the mask in all public spaces open 24 hours a day, the Minister of Health finalizes a new set of rules that, probably, will include the prohibition of standing at the door of restaurants or bars, limit private meetings to about ten people or restrict the maximum capacity for weddings and celebrations and the sale of alcohol after 10 pm.

The advance of the second wave in Italy, unlike the months of March and April, is now also hitting some central regions like Lazio (Rome) or the south like Campania (Naples). The governor of the latter, Vincenzo de Luca, has imposed a curfew in the bars, and does not rule out a new confinement if the data do not improve: “The objective is to have a balance between new infections and people cured. But if it is not it achieves, that is, if we had 1,000 infections and 200 cured in one day, there will be confinement. If in absolute terms there are 800 positives in one day, we will close everything. ”Experts, such as the virologist and adviser to the Ministry of Health Walter Ricciardi, warn that many places are close to losing track of contagions.

In addition, Italy has already expanded the list of countries whose travelers must undergo PCR tests upon arrival at national airports. To those already existing, such as Spain, France, Croatia or Greece, the United Kingdom or Belgium are now also being added. A list that will probably be extended to all the countries of the European Union soon, according to what the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, explained to this newspaper two weeks ago.

Information about the coronavirus

– Here you can follow the last hour on the evolution of the pandemic

– This is how the coronavirus curve evolves in Spain and in each autonomy

– Download the tracking application for Spain

– Search engine: The new normal by municipalities

– Guide to action against the disease