“Now or never. Vote yes to cut 345 parliamentarians ». This motto accompanies the image of a luxurious armchair, almost a throne, which is split in half due to the stroke of a pencil held by one hand. In this way, the 5 Star Movement (M5E) asks for the vote in the constitutional referendum that is held this Sunday and Monday in Italy to reduce the number of parliamentarians from 945 to 600.

For the main formation of the governmental coalition, in which the Democratic Party (PD) also participates, this reform represents the cornerstone of its ‘anti-caste’ position. With it he intends to save 500 million euros per legislature and speed up parliamentary procedures. “The people will be able to regain their power by throwing out the dinosaurs, which will become extinct with the comet of constitutional reform,” Beppe Grillo, founder of M5E, commented this Thursday in his usual histrionic tone.

The result of the referendum, which does not require a minimum participation to be effective, seems clear that it will be favorable, since the criticisms of those who consider that it is a cosmetic measure have not penetrated, ensuring that the savings will be minimal and will not leave one more Parliament cash.

“The ‘yes’ will win widely in the consultation due to the strong anti-political sentiment of the Italians”, predicts Giovanni Orsina, professor of Political Science at the Luiss-Guido Carli University in Rome. “Italy entered the vicious circle of anti-politics 25 years ago, which has become a self-fulfilling prophecy. To carry out good politics you need money and trust, which is just the opposite of what this consultation proposes », warns the teacher.

Advantage of ‘yes’



Alex Buriani, director of research at the Ixè demographic institute, confirms that “the result in favor of ‘yes’ seems very solid”, because many voters consider the political class a ‘caste’ and see in the referendum an opportunity to take away privileges.

Much less clear, however, is what will happen in the elections held simultaneously in seven regions. These are Tuscany, Marche, Campania and Apulia, which are currently governed by the center-left, and Veneto and Liguria, in the hands of the center-right. It is also voted in the tiny Aosta Valley, but its president is not directly elected by the citizens, and in 1,179 municipalities, including eighteen provincial capitals, Venice being the most important.

“The only region that seems clear to the center-left is Campania, where the populism of the outgoing president, Enzo de Luca, whose re-election is guaranteed, operates. In the others, the victory of the center-right or an adjusted result is expected ”, predicts Buriani.

The elections represent a test for the government coalition in which the PD plays more than the M5E, since none of the candidates of the ‘anti-caste’ formation has a chance of victory. The members of the Executive are also presented separately in almost all the territories, while the center-right makes it united, thus increasing their chances of success and trying to make the result weaken the Government of Rome.

“A 3-3 in the regionals would be excellent for the PD, a 5-1 a total defeat and a 4-2 could be acceptable if Tuscany does not lose due to its strong symbolic value”, warns Alessandro Chiaramonte, professor of Political Science at the University of Florence.

Whatever happens in this appointment with the polls, Chiaramonte considers it “highly unlikely” that the result could provoke a government crisis. «The PD and the M5E will try to stay in power. They want to manage European aid for the pandemic and control the election of the President of the Republic in 2021, “he says.