In complete, 5 vessels have been mobilized.

Italy accomplished the evacuation of some 2,400 migrants from detention facilities on the island of Lampedusa and to Sicily on Tuesday (September eighth), the Italian information company mentioned. AGI. A ship left Lampedusa on Tuesday with the Sicilian port of Augusta as its vacation spot, in accordance with AGI. 4 different ships have been heading for Augusta and two different Sicilian ports, Palermo and Trapani.

The ships have been despatched to Lampedusa the earlier week after a gathering between Council President Giuseppe Conte, conservative Sicilian chief Nello Musumeci, and Lampedusa mayor Toto Martello.

Earlier than this assembly, Toto Martello had criticized the “scary silence” of the Italian authorities on the migrant disaster in Lampedusa, threatening that “the entire island declares itself on strike” if the overcrowding drawback was not resolved. For his half, Nello Musumeci Musumeci issued a decree final month ordering the closure of migrant facilities in Sicily however the measure was dismissed by a regional courtroom in Palermo.

In line with the UN refugee company, makes an attempt to cross the Mediterranean on boats by migrants elevated this 12 months by 91% between January and July, in comparison with the identical interval final 12 months. Italy is the main nation when it comes to arrivals by sea, with almost 20,000 migrants touchdown on its shores in accordance with the newest UN figures.