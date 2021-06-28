Italy champion ofEurope? Not only in the football… Even on the infrastructures that steal money from motorists. Driving through the scenic and evocative Italian streets can be an unforgettable experience… as long as you do not exceed the limits of speed! in fact that our beautiful country is not only among the strictest when it comes to speed but it also holds the European record for the most Speed ​​Cameras present on the national territory, 8,073 to be precise.

Meanwhile, returning to its supremacy in terms of the number of speed cameras installed and the severity of the fines, we can say that Italy exceeds UK, which owns 4,014 speed cameras, the Germany with its 3.813 and the France with 2.406. In the last position is the Slovakia with just 13 total speed camera devices spread across the country. Obviously, these data are also accompanied by those relating to fines and penalties, which increase in costs as the velocimeters increase.

Studies conducted and verified by Speeding Europe, SCBD is Auto Europe, who analyzed information on fines, speed limits and blood alcohol limits indicate that the Norway it is the country where fines are higher, with penalties reaching 700 euros for speeding, while driving under the influence of alcohol is punished with costs reaching 5,783 euros. Italy is in second place with 143 euros for those who exceed the permitted limits and fines of up to 1,500 euros for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The most flexible and least rigid country on speed infringements is instead Czech Republic with penalties starting from 19 euros for those who exceed the predefined limit by 130 km / h.

These data were extrapolated from research by Zutobi

