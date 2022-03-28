Italy is champion ofEurope not only in football… Also on the infrastructures that steal money from motorists. Driving through the scenic and evocative Italian streets can be an unforgettable experience… as long as you do not exceed the limits of speed! in fact that our beautiful country is not only among the strictest when it comes to speed but it also holds the European record for the most Speed ​​Cameras present on the national territory, 14,297 to be precise.

Italy before Europe for speed cameras

Meanwhile, returning to Italy’s supremacy in Europe, this is also due to the number of speed cameras installed and the severity of the fines.

According to the data COYOTE the total number of infringement detection devices for 2021 is 14,297among which: 11,426 speed cameras, 304 tutor systems And 2567 traffic light cameras. This positions Italy as the first country in Europe for the presence of speed cameras and third in the world after Brazilwhich ranks first and Russia.

Speed ​​cameras in Italy by number of infringements (COYOTE data)

Speed ​​cameras remain the most popular speed detection devices. 76% of speed control devices or more than 7,300are found in the main regions of northern Italy such as: Lombardy (17.4%), Veneto (20.5%), Piedmont (14.1%) and Emilia Romagna (12%). The figure begins to drop below 1,000 stations in Tuscany (6.6%), Marche (5.1%) And Trentino Alto Adige / South Tyrol (5.1%). The situation in central and southern Italy, on the other hand, outlines a decidedly different picture with numbers of a few hundred workstations.

Percentage of speed cameras in Italy by Region (source: COYOTE)

we can say that Italy exceeds the UKwhich owns 4,014 speed cameras, the Germany with its 3.813 and the France with 2.406. In the last position is the Slovakia with just 13 total speed camera devices spread across the country. Obviously, these data are also accompanied by those relating to fines and penalties, which increase in costs as the velocimeters increase.

Alcohol speed limits fines

Studies conducted and verified by Speeding Europe, SCBD And Auto Europewho analyzed information on finesspeed limits and blood alcohol limits indicate that the Norway it is the country where fines are the highest, with penalties of up to 700 euros for speeding, while driving under the influence of alcohol is punished with costs of up to 5,783 euros. Italy is in second place with 143 euros for those who exceed the permitted limits and fines of up to 1,500 euros for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Fines for speeding and driving alcohol (penalty and limit) in the countries of Europe and England

(ranking of the most expensive fines)

The most flexible and least rigid country on speed infringements is instead Czech Republic with penalties starting from 19 euros for those who exceed the predefined limit by 130 km / h.

Fines for speeding and driving alcohol (penalty and limit) in the countries of Europe and England

(ranking less severe fines)

These data were extrapolated from research by Zutobi.

You might be interested in (indeed I recommend it):

👉 All the news in which we talked about AUTOVELOX

👉 SPEED LIMITS

👉 FINES FOR ROAD INFRINGEMENTS

👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK