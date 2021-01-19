Is Giuseppe Conte a good hunter? On Tuesday, the President of the Italian Council sought to win, one by one, the 161 votes needed to regain a majority in the Senate, after Italia Viva, Matteo Renzi’s party, left his government on January 13.

A vote of confidence was to be held in the evening, the outcome of which was not known at the time of this writing. The leader of the coalition between the 5-Star Movement (M5S, demagogues), the Democratic Party (PD, center left) and Free and Equals (LeU, left) was trying to grab support from the center and center right, on a Europeanist line and favorable to the Atlantic Alliance, and alerting to the risk of paralyzing the country by calling elections in the midst of the coronavirus epidemic.

The desire to counter the Salvini return

He thus, Tuesday morning, called for responsibilities. Its goal is, in the midst of a pandemic, to “To offer the best possible protection to the national community”. During his speech to senators, he presented himself as a bulwark against a return to power of Matteo Salvini, the leader of the far right. He, who, in 2018 and 2019, governed with the Northern League, now says that his team has a “Europeanist vocation against nationalist excesses and sovereignist aspirations”. He even recovers to his account the European recovery plan, for which Italy would have had “A decisive role”. “We were the first European government to promote policies different from those of the past”, politics “Expansive” from a budgetary point of view, he defended. He also recalled that Italy’s first ally was ” United States “, paying tribute to Joe Biden, who must be invested this Wednesday.

In an Italy thermometer of East-West relations since 1945, this positioning has enabled it to win a few centrist voices, those of the senator for life, former President of the Council and former member of the European Commission Mario Monti, of Christian Democrats close to Clemente Mastella. The day before, Monday, during the confidence vote in the Chamber of Deputies, he even obtained the support of Renata Polverini, representative of the social right elected on the Berlusconian list, who hopes to see Giuseppe Conte take the head of a rally of “Moderate”.

A crisis favorable to Renzi’s party

Monday, Giuseppe Conte had collected the confidence of the Chamber of Deputies (321 for, 259 against and 27 abstentions). He seemed to be in good shape to obtain that of the Senate, but with a few votes less than the absolute majority. This will force him to negotiate on a case-by-case basis with the liberal centrists. Whatever the result – absolute or relative majority – legislative work will be slowed down: the government will be in the minority in certain parliamentary committees.

Italia Viva (IV), Matteo Renzi’s party, appears to be the big winner of this crisis. If he is temporarily isolated, he does not place himself totally outside the majority, IV having abstained in the vote of confidence. The crisis risks pushing government action further to the right, dependent on centrist senators who recalled Tuesday the importance of the public deficit. While in 2018 the parliamentary majority (M5S and League) leaned, in the name of sovereignty, towards Moscow and Beijing – with an agreement on the Silk Roads – Giuseppe Conte is now part of a more traditional Atlanticist relationship. However, Matteo Renzi is, within the Italian political staff, the one who certainly maintains the best relations with the democratic “establishment” in Washington, established when he and Barack Obama ruled their respective countries.