The meeting at Palazzo Chigi between Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen focuses on three main topics: immigration, Pnrr and Ukraine. The action of the Prime Minister is complex and delicate, which is why no joint press conference is envisaged but a generic press release confirming the collaboration and joint work between Rome and Brussels. Meloni must try to convince on key dossiers Von der Leyenwhich prejudicially is not against Italy, explain qualified sources of the Brothers of Italy.

But Ursula can’t even publicly expose herself excessively so as not to irritate and therefore unleash the reaction of countries that are not exactly friends of Italy, in the lead Germany but also the others in Central and partly Eastern Europe. on theimmigration the premier does not insist so much on relocations, as Mario Draghi did, but when on the control of the external borders of Europe by the EU and therefore on the creation directly in North Africa of centers where to understand and evaluate who has the right to asylum and who doesn’t, namely refugees and economic migrants. And after Sweden’s closing words on a reform in the semester led by Stockholm, the topic is a hot one. On Pnrr the theme is that of the remodulation of the plan after the effects of the war in Ukraine and the race in energy prices. A discourse that certainly does not end today, but which will continue step by step.

Not only that, Italy will also try to release soon a part of the cohesion funds linked to the Renew Europe project, which are a different matter from the Pnrr. Finally theUkraine. The point is how to continue supplying Kiev with armaments without depleting the Italian defences, as some Army leaders have made it clear. For Meloni, joint action is needed at least by the main countries of the Union which cannot and must not move in patches. In short, an important summit which does not officially herald sensational twists. Precisely because Meloni has to work undercover and Von der Leyen cannot infuriate MittelEurope.

