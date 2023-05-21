Monday, May 22, 2023
Italy | Etna volcano erupted in Italy, Catania airport closed

May 21, 2023
Smoke and ash cause visual impairment in Etna’s surroundings.

21.5. 19:59

Italian The Etna volcano in Sicily erupted on Sunday, Reuters and AFP news agencies say.

The Catania airport on the east coast of the island of Sicily has had to be closed due to the eruption, the airport announced on Twitter. Departing and arriving flights have been canceled at least until Monday morning.

Smoke and ash spewed from the volcano, which impeded visibility in the surrounding areas of Etna. According to the Italian newspaper La Repubblica, a strong rumbling was heard near the mountain early on Sunday.

Etna is the most active volcano in Europe, with frequent eruptions. A large and serious eruption last occurred in 1992.

Sicily is one of Italy’s most popular tourist destinations. According to AFP, around 10 million people traveled through Catania airport last year.


