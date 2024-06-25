Leipzig (AFP)

Italy, the defending champion, came back from afar, in its match against Croatia, and snatched a 1-1 tie, in the eighth minute of stoppage time, and secured its ticket to the eighth final in Leipzig, in the second group competitions of the European Football Cup, while Spain achieved its third victory. In succession, it was at the expense of Albania 1-0.

Spain’s victory led to the qualification of France, the Netherlands (Group 4), and England (Group 3) to the final 16 as well, after ensuring that they occupied at least one of three places out of 4 qualifying for this round.

These teams, all of which currently have 4 points, will play their matches in the final round on Tuesday, as they seek to occupy one of the first or second places, to ensure a less strong competitor in the next round.

Croatia was on its way to booking its ticket to the last 16, when it advanced with the goal of its iconic captain Luka Modric, and to put Italy on the waiting list, but the goal of substitute Mattia Zaccanje in stoppage time turned the scene around, putting the defending champion in the 16 final and the third World Cup in Qatar closer to saying goodbye. Championship.

Spain achieved the full score (9 points) in this group with its third victory over Albania 1-0, and Italy secured second place with 4 points, compared to two for Croatia and one for Albania.

Croatia’s chances of qualifying are almost non-existent.

Italy faces Switzerland in the quarter-finals next Saturday in Berlin.

Croatia pushed strongly at the beginning of the second half, and won a penalty kick, when Andrej Kramaric shot a ball from inside the area that touched the hand of substitute Davide Fratesse, which was confirmed by the video assistant referee, “the mouse.” Captain Modric responded to it, but Donnarumma blocked it brilliantly (54).

Modric made amends one minute later, when he took advantage of a rebound from goalkeeper Donnarumma, after blocking a ball from close range by Budimir, which was prepared for the captain, who followed it with his left from close range into the goal (55).

Modric became the oldest player to score in the European Cup at the age of 38 years and 289 days, erasing the previous record of Austria striker Ivica Vastic in 2008 at the age of 38 years and 257 days.

Zakaniyi succeeded in scoring the winning goal when he received a ball from Riccardo Calafiore inside the area, shot it brilliantly with his left hand and sent it into the far left corner of goalkeeper Livakovic (90+8).

Spain, with its reserve squad, won the full mark in the group stage, achieving its third successive victory, when it defeated Albania 1-0 in Dusseldorf, scored by Ferran Torres in the 13th minute.

Spain will meet in the eighth-final next Sunday with the third group of the first, fourth, fifth or sixth group.

After his country secured qualification and took the lead in the group, Spain coach Luis de la Fuente made 10 substitutions in his starting lineup, leaving only Saudi Al-Nasr defender Aymeric Laporte.

The most prominent participants were Real Madrid striker Joselu and Leipzig’s German winger Dani Olmo, while Jesús Vies carried the captain’s armband instead of Alvaro Morata, who sat on the bench.

At the age of 38 years and 216 days, Navas became the oldest player to defend the Spanish national team in a major tournament (the World Cup and the European Cup), surpassing the previous record set by former goalkeeper Santiago Canisares (36 years and 248 days) in the match against Saudi Arabia in the World Cup in Germany in 2006. According to Opta statistics agency.

On the other hand, Albania was missing its striker Merlind Dakko, who was suspended by the European Union, after he led fans in insulting chants using a loudspeaker following a 2-2 draw with Croatia in the second round.

Olmo passed a wonderful forward ball towards Torres, who followed it with his left hand, crawling out of the reach of the Albanian goalkeeper. It hit the post and tumbled into the net (13).