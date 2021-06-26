Italy has crawled through the eye of the needle in the eighth final of the European Championship. At Wembley, the title candidate Austria shook off in extra time after no goals were scored in regular time: 2-1.











By Johan Inan The dream of the Italians continues, but for the first time this tournament it hung by a thread. No European Championship participant cycled through the group stage as flawlessly as the ‘Squadra’.

In Rome, the impressive series was expanded even further: thirty unbeaten duels and ten clean sheets in a row. The last one to disrupt Italy’s advance for a while? Donny van de Beek, mid-October (1-1). In more than a thousand minutes that followed, Roberto Mancini’s reborn squad showed not only fresh and attractive, but also experienced and stiff.

Players from Italy celebrate the victory, players from Denmark (in red) are fed up. © AFP



The almost unapproachable Italians swung after a half in which Nicolo Barella, after an excellent action and low cross by tastemaker Leonardo Spinazzola, encountered goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann and Ciro Immobile hit the post with a contrarian hip shot. After the break, Austria made Italy shiver under the favorites classification. And not just a little. First David Alaba left it with a free kick of seventeen meters to give Gianluigi Donnarumma the first deficit at the European Championship. All those fine runs still seemed to end when Marko Arnautovic nodded the ball at the far post after a handsome Austrian attack. After a few minutes of conclave with the VAR, arbitrator Anthony Taylor raised his hand.

Marko Arnautovic thinks he can head in the 1-0 for Austria, but the VAR cancels the goal due to offside. © AP



The nation, filled with hopes and desires, once again breathed a sigh of relief, but fears of a premature end to the great Italian mission remained and questions were raised because Italy was suddenly unrecognizable: had the resistance of opponents Turkey, Switzerland and Wales (lost earlier in the day with 4-0 against Denmark) caused a distorted picture? Should Mancini have replaced almost his entire team in the last group match? The title candidate dominated before the break, but then let the Orange group’s opponent smell blood with carelessness and throw off the diffidence more and more. The miracle of Wembley, the sacred grass where European gold wants to hoist in two weeks, was in the air. Until the first half of extra time.

Matteo Pessina celebrates the 2-0 on behalf of Italy. © EPA



With a quartet of newbies, Mancini had already lowered the blood pressure of his compatriots. Two of them seemed to do the rest. First there was Frederico Chiesa, 25 years after father Enrico was accurate against the Czech Republic at the European Championship, who came to end the hostage situation. The Juventus attacker kept the ball low with his head and sole, and then found the far corner with his left leg and with the help of a foot from Alaba. Matteo Pessina came for the liberation, by turning in the 2-0 from the other side.

Sasa Kalajdzic (r) has made the connection goal on behalf of Austria. © Pool via REUTERS

Austria still did not give in. In fact, Sasa Kalajdzic also showed himself to be a substitute with a nose for the goal, by taking advantage of the space Jorginho left at the near post after a low corner after a low corner (2-1). That was it, as a result of which the courageous Austria is stranded in the eighth final and Italy, which will meet Portugal or Belgium in Munich on Friday, can continue to dream of a return to Wembley to conquer the European title. Italy also improved its own world record for the number of minutes without a goal during the match.

Italy players celebrate the hard-fought victory over Austria in the eighth finals. © Pool via REUTERS



