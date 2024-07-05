Italy | Erupting Etna disrupts flights in Sicily – Jenni Järvelä sat in the ash rain for four hours

Italy|Jenni Järvelä, who is in Catania, Sicily, says that her flight is delayed due to Etna’s volcanic eruption.

of Catania the airport on the island of Sicily in Italy was closed on Friday due to the eruption of Mount Etna.

The company that runs the airport said in a statement that the airport’s runway was unusable due to volcanic ash rain. The news agency AFP wrote about it, among others.

The company urged passengers to check the status of their flight before heading to the airport.

During the last few days, Etna has started spewing lava and ash, which has landed not only on the airport but also in the center of Catania, where it has slowed down traffic.

in Catania from Helsinki Jenni Järvelä says that all flights at the airport were canceled in the morning.

“Some have been moved to later in the evening and some have been completely cancelled,” Järvelä told Helsingin Sanomat in the early afternoon Finnish time.

Järvelä communicated at around 1:30 p.m. that he had received a message from the airport saying that the field was open again.

According to the message, flights should return to normal by the end of the day. The Järvelä flight is scheduled to leave in the evening about an hour later than the original schedule.

Ash rained down on the dinner table in Catania, Sicily.

The lake arrived with his entourage in Sicily on Tuesday. On Wednesday night, they saw Etna smoking.

“Yesterday [torstaina] sat outside in the ash rain for four hours. Of course, we couldn’t eat outside, so we sometimes went to eat inside,” Järvelä said on Friday.

Järvelä says that part of the party stayed in a hotel located in the direction of the mountain, from which no one has been evacuated.

“At least the locals seem to be very calm.”

Jenni Järvelä says that she sat outside in the ash rain for four hours.

Over The 3,000-meter-high Etna has erupted several times in recent decades.

Catania airport was closed last year, for example in August and in May due to the eruption of Etna.

Italian authorities have also issued a warning for the volcano of the same name on the island of Stromboli, north of Sicily, which has also released ash into the air.

Mount Stromboli is one of the world’s only almost continuously active volcanoes.