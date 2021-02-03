Italy was reappearing into the institutional and political abyss after a long and useless crisis that has lasted almost two months. The parties that formed the old majority of the Government confirmed in the afternoon the impossibility of reissuing a new Executive. Even less to do it under the orders of Giuseppe Conte, who was waiting in silence for confirmation. The leader of Italia Viva, Matteo Renzi, activated the shredder and did not leave any loopholes of agreement. The President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, in an extremely dramatic tone, announced this Tuesday to the entire country that there are only two paths: immediate elections or an institutional Executive supported by all political forces until the crisis is over. And the chosen one is one of the men with the most support and prestige today in Italy: the former president of the European Central Bank Mario Draghi.

Mattarella, who has a year remaining in office and is preparing to give life to his fifth Executive, appeared after nine at night to certify the death of a political government. Who knows if also a system. The four parties that made up the previous one — 5-Star Movement, Democratic Party, Free and Equal, and Italia Viva — failed to reach an agreement during a negotiating table that lasted almost three days. Renzi upped the ante as the hours ticked by and broke the deal just minutes before the cutoff time. A strategy that all the formations expected. Also the Quirinal Palace, which had been talking with Draghi for days to explore the possibility of enlisting him in an emergency Executive. Nobody thought that the banker, architect of an economic strategy that weathered the last great European crisis, could accept. But the situation is too critical and, at the very least, you will hear the proposal on Wednesday at noon. “I call on all forces to support a high-profile government. I will try to give the order as soon as possible ”, he announced.

Mattarella devoted his entire speech to listing the reasons why it would be unreasonable to call elections right now. “The long period of the electoral campaign and the reduction in government activity would coincide with a crucial moment for Italy. We need a strong government that can activate initiatives, not an executive in an electoral campaign ”, he pointed out. The Draghi government would be the third of a technical nature that Italy has had in the last 30 years.

The head of state recalled that in April the plan for the use of European funds must be presented to the European Commission: 209,000 million euros. “And it must be before the deadline date so that money can be used soon and there can be a debate about the plan with our government, which could not do so if it had reduced authority. We cannot afford to miss this fundamental opportunity for our future ”.

Draghi, 73, is one of the few figures to attract a broad consensus among political parties. Even the right, as he has stated on other occasions, would be willing to support an Executive led by the former banker (although on Tuesday night the leader of the League, Matteo Salvini, and that of the Brothers of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, leaned towards an election). Draghi has been the name that Renzi has been responsible for airing every time he was asked about the irresponsibility of wanting to open a crisis at such a delicate moment: “And if the prime minister ends up being Mario Draghi? Don’t you think he’s better than Conte for this moment? ”, He replied. And around him there was silence then. If this Executive comes to fruition, the Florentine will claim his paternity and will be able to obtain the moral and political endorsement of a crisis that threatened to definitively liquidate his career.

The former president of the ECB will presumably be commissioned by Mattarella to try to form an “institutional government”. If accepted, you will have to set up a list of men and women of high prestige and professional level to lead Italy for at least one year. The appointments, in the middle of the vaccination campaign and waiting to design the final plan for European funds, are many. And it so happens that the so-called “white semester” begins in July, the six months during which the Chambers cannot be dissolved due to their proximity to the election of the new President of the Republic (at the end of January). Draghi, therefore, should pilot the country until that date.

Draghi’s election would bring enormous relief to the country’s business and financial sector. It will be able to unite an important part of the parliamentary arch. But it will also cause fissures within some political parties, such as the 5 Star Movement. The grillinos, mired in a long agony since they swept the last elections, they will see how the populist experiment and the results of recent years are subjected to rigor by a technical government.