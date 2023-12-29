Israel-Hamas war, Hezbollah: “Italy is part of the coalition of evil”

Hezbollah has defined “coalition of evil” the US-led Western maritime alliance “created to protect Israel's interests in the Red Sea” and international traffic between the Mediterranean and the Indian Ocean also mentioning Italy among the participants. To a crowd of followers in Lebanon, the number two of the armed pro-Iranian party, Sheikh Naim Qassem, said: “It is necessary to form a common front against the coalition of evil represented by America, Israel, France, Great Britain, Italy and Germany with the good coalition of anti-Israeli resistance forces in Palestine, Lebanon, Iran, Yemen and Iraq”.

Mo: Gaza, at least 35 dead in IDF attacks on two refugee camps

At least 35 people were killed, including several children, during night attacks by the Israeli army against refugee camps of Al Maghazi and Nuseirat, in the central part of the Gaza Strip. The Israeli army attacked several homes in these two locations overnight. He also reported continuous bombing in the vicinity of the Bureij refugee camp, also in the same area of ​​the enclave. Injuries were reported in a house in Deir al Balah, although the media did not specify how many victims there were, as the Palestinian news agency Safa reported through its profile on the social network of Islamic resistance (Hamas) launched an attack against Israel which caused almost 1,200 deaths and the capture of 240 hostages. The Israel Defense Forces responded with a bloody counteroffensive against Hamas facilities in the Gaza Strip, which has already left more than 21,300 dead and another 55,600 injured. More must be added to the bill of 30 deaths at the hands of the Israeli army and settlers in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

