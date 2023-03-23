Napoli – “It’s very fascinating to play matches of this level but being the former is more difficult“: thus, on the social channels of the FIGC, the blue coach Roberto Mancini a few hours from Italy-England which in Naples, opens the qualifiers for Euro 2024. “Italy-England is becoming a classic like Italy-Germany – continues the coach – we’ve played it so many times in the last couple of years, it seems it’s become a friendly match…England are one of the best teams in the world, they have an incredible set of players. It will be difficult, but we too will create some problems for him”.

Follow the live

The blue coach then speaks of the enthusiasm of the Neapolitan public: “It’s always been like this – he says – It’s like this with your team and it’s always been like this with the national team. It will certainly be a nice evening and the public will help us”. “Now a new cycle begins – continues Mancini – it’s 4 years between now and 2026 with a Nations League and another European championship in between, so the hope is to do better. Obviously, trying to hit some goals. I think the team is good, that he has good young people behind him, they just need to play and gain experience, then I think we can really create a competitive team. We haven’t been able to train much, because two days aren’t many. However, I have to say, that the group I think it’s good.”

The technical commissioner then recalls Gianluca Vialli: “Luca is part of that series of personalities from the sports world who will always remain in everyone’s heart, even if physically he is no longer here, he will always remain a special person”.