Rome announced, on Monday, that Italy, one of the European countries most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, will end the work from June 28, obligating the wearing of masks in the open air.

Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on his Facebook account that “from June 28, we will end the work of obligating the wearing of masks in the open air.”

He added that this decision will apply in areas classified as “white”, that is, where the virus is spreading at a slow pace. Today all of Italy is like that except for the Aosta Valley, a small region in the north of the country.

The minister’s announcement came after this proposal was approved by the “technical-scientific committee” that advises the government on ways to combat the pandemic.

On Monday evening, the committee concluded that putting masks in the open air is no longer necessary in the “white” areas, but at the same time it stressed that the mask should always be at hand in the event that one suddenly finds himself in a gathering.

According to experts’ forecasts, all regions of Italy will be “white” by June 28.

A week before this date, Italy recorded, on Monday, 21 deaths and 495 new infections with the Corona virus within 24 hours. Some regions of the country have not recorded any deaths.

And Italy, the first country in Europe where the virus broke out in the first quarter of 2020, has so far recorded more than 127 thousand deaths from the virus out of 4.25 million infections.