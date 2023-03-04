The theme of Ukraine will also enter tomorrow’s talk in Abu Dhabi between Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. According to what has been learned from Italian sources, the Prime Minister will once again reaffirm her full support for Kiev and underline the need to exert pressure on Moscow to bring about an end to the conflict and favor the conditions for a just peace.
