“To a young person today, I would say this: fighting for the weakest is a life well spent”, confided last year Emanuele Macaluso to Il Riformista, the last newspaper he edited. Great figure of the right wing of the Italian Communist Party (PCI), he died in Rome, on the night of Monday to Tuesday, at the age of 96. He was the last to have been a member of the national training directorate at the same time as Palmiro Togliatti, secretary general from 1926 to 1964. Born in Caltanissetta, Sicily in 1924, he joined the PCI in 1941, he says ” without ever having read Marx, without knowing who Gramsci was, driven only by the hope of freedom from fascism and that of the social state“. The following year, the man who was to become a man of the press wrote his first in the then clandestine newspaper “Unità” on the condition of the workers in the sulfur mines of Caltanissetta.

Sicilian trade unionist

For him, the end of fascism does not mean regained freedom. In 1944, he was imprisoned for adultery, having a relationship with a woman already taken, older than him, Lina. Later, in the 1960s, the Christian Democracy brought legal action against him, disputing the fact that the twins he had with this woman were his own, since she was married to another man. He was forced to go underground for several months. These episodes will make him a fervent defender of civil liberties and secularism.

After the war, he cut his teeth in unionism. Thus, at 23, in 1947, he became the main leader of an Italian General Confederation of Labor (CGIL) for Sicily, which had to face attacks from the Mafia. A position he held until 1956.

In 1951, Macaluso was elected regional deputy for Sicily, of which he quickly became the leading leader. This is how he engaged in a dubious operation in 1958. To deprive the all-powerful Christian Democracy of the presidency of the region, with the approval of the national leadership of the party, he participated in an alliance with the socialists, but also the neofascists and the right to elect a dissident Christian Democrat. , Sergio Milazzo.

Director of Unità

He joined the national leadership of the PCI at a very young age in 1960 and was appointed deputy for the first time in 1963 and was re-elected to this post until 1976, when he became a senator, a mandate he held until 1992. In within the PCI, he will be one of the main representatives, along with Giovanni Amendola and Giorgio Napolitano (1) of the reformist wing, which advocates a rapprochement with the Italian Socialist Party and a social democratic practice, believing that capitalism is capable to reform.

He occupied leading political positions, being responsible for his organization for a time. He was critical of the movementism of the second part of the mandate of Enrico Berlinguer, secretary of the PCI from 1972 to 1984, but the latter appointed him at the head of Unità, the party newspaper, in 1982, a position he occupied until 1986. This enabled him to take advantage of the advice given to him by Palmiro Togliatti: “a politician who does not write is only a slaughtered politician”. In these functions, he proved to be a “heretic”, hiring one of the greatest cartoonists of the Peninsula, Staino, whose character, Bobo, expressed the doubts of the base as to the policy followed by the party.

He wanted to transform the PCI into a great European socialist party

Emanuele Macaluso was one of those who then advocated membership of the Socialist International and supported the dissolution of the PCI, recorded at the Rimini Congress in 1991. He then joined the Left Democrats Party, which succeeded the PCI, but did not take not his card, in 2008 to the Democratic Party, on the grounds that the latter abandoned any reference to democratic socialism. His project had in fact always been to transform the PCI into a great European socialist party. This project of a large socialist party never saw the light of day, because the competing formation of the PCI, the Italian Socialist Party, was entangled in the early 1990s in the scandals of the clean hand operation.

Press man, Emanuele Macaluso ran the daily from 2011 to 2012He Riformista.

If Emanuele Macaluso was one of those who worked for the end of the PCI, he cultivated the memory against those who attacked him. He recently said that an PCI farm worker had read more books than a vice-president of the Council today. His last major public appearance was on 1 er May 2019, when he held a meeting in Portella della Ginestra, a town where, in 1947 during the Workers’ Day, Sicilian separatists linked to the Mafia – and perhaps to the secret services – murdered 11 peasants who commemorated the victory, ten days earlier left in regional elections. During his speech, he recalled the importance of a left linked to the world of work.

“An old Togliattian communist leader”

His death came at a time of major political crisis. His memory was mentioned on several occasions this Tuesday during the debates in the Senate on the motion of confidence presented by the President of the Council Giuseppe Conte. “He participated in the democratic growth of the country», Greeted the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella yesterday. “His life takes us back through and rediscovers the struggles of the left and the trade union which have represented a large part of the history of Italian democracy. His curiosity and his commitment, present until these last days, give us hope to change the society in which we live.», Reacted Maurizio Landini, secretary of the CGIL. In a statement, Maurizo Acerbo, secretary of the Communist Refoundation Party expresses his respect for someone who “in the PCI, had positions distant from ours“, and that “dedicated his whole life to the cause of the left“. “He was an old Togliattian communist leader who supported with conviction a hypothesis which allowed this force (the PCI) to continue to play its own role in a new context.», Maurizio Acerbo analyzes.