New Jersey – Italy returns to the field, Spalletti changes the team: a lot of Nerazzurri in the friendly against Ecuador in New Jersey. The coach is looking for signs of growth at the Red Bull Arena.

Vicar in goal in place of Donnarumma, and an Italy that allows itself to total turnover: Luciano Spalletti changes all eleven starters in the second friendly against Ecuador, who close their American tour in New York. The attacking pair is made up of Zaniolo-Raspadori. In defense Darmian, Mancini and Bastoni; external Dimarco and Bellanovoa. The midfield has also been renewed compared to Venezuela, with Barella, Jorginho and Pellegrini.