Italy beat Ecuador 2-0 with an opening goal by Pellegrini in the 3rd minute with a shot from outside and one in full injury time by Barella in the 94th minute with a soft touch on Orsolini's pass.

In reality the result does not do justice to the commitment of the young Latin American team who, especially in the second half, pushed with determination and speed, without becoming dangerous except for a long-range shot from Plata which was countered by Vicario. Four of the Azzurri were booked (Jorginho, Zaniolo, Mancini, Cambiaso) in a match played with decision and great speed. For Italy now a break until June when two more friendlies are scheduled – against Turkey and Bosnia – before the start of the European Championship.

“In the first half we had more of the ball and we were higher, and we could have scored another goal. Then in the second half we were dirtier but we were always a team even in the second half where they took over a bit more of the pitch “, says coach Luciano Spalletti.

However, the Italian technical commissioner draws “a very positive assessment of the tour, which was excellent, with perfect organization by the Federation”. “We had two good performances, there are things to put right, but now we have to do an analysis and then bring out positive things”, he concludes.