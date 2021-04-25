Italy begins on Monday the path of a gradual reopening, which means that restrictions due to the coronavirus will be relaxed on many activities, such as restaurants, bars, cinemas or theaters, and face-to-face education will be increased in most regions, which will be considered low risk from this Monday.

Almost 50 million of Italians will be able to sit again for lunch or dinner at the table of an open-air restaurant in the fourteen regions classified as “yellow zones”, while of the remaining, five become “orange” or medium risk and only Sardinia it is still in “red” or with the maximum limitations, according to the latest ordinance signed by the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza.

The “opening airs” They are already breathed in cities such as Milan and Rome, where this Saturday the crowd that went out to the streets animated by good temperatures forced the police to close several streets, such as the central Via del Corso, while the owners of bars and restaurants are busy in preparing the terraces and their tables.

Rome, with people in the parks after the restrictions. Photo EFE

The start of the curfew, one of the points of greatest friction between the Government and the regions in recent days, is held at 22.00 local, although it will be reviewed based on epidemiological data. The high hospital pressure, which has decreased although very slowly in the last two weeks, was what led Mario Draghi’s Executive to color practically the entire country “red” or “orange” during the last month and a half.

The changes

One of the major novelties of the government decree that establishes the new provisions is that Italians will be able to move between regions again, even “red” or “orange” areas, if they have a “green certificate”, which can be obtained by those who have completed the vaccination cycle, have been cured of the disease or have tested negative in a PCR or antigen test in the 48 hours in advance.

In addition to restaurants and bars, cinemas, theaters and concert halls may also reopen, although with attendance restrictions and strict security measures. always in the “yellow” areas, after being closed since last October, when a second wave of infections ravaged this country, one of the worst hit in Europe by the pandemic.

Milan, in the “yellow zone” and with people in the streets. Photo EFE

Some 120 of the 1,200 cinemas in the country will open as of Monday and they will do so with some new films and others that have already been released on platforms such as Netflix or Amazon Prime, while the vast majority of theaters will need to wait at least until May to be able to adapt to demands about 50 percent capacity, no more than 500 seats occupied and the curfew that reduces your night hours.

Among the notable exceptions is the Rome Opera House, which will reopen its doors next Thursday with a symphonic concert conducted by maestro MIchele Mariotti entirely dedicated to Gisueppe Verdi, while the Scala in Milan is still press for a vaccination campaign for its artists.

Museums and students



Also museums They have announced the opening of their doors starting tomorrow, such as the Archaeological Park of the Colosseum, which can be visited every day of the week, in addition to the Roman Capitoline Museums, the Imperial Forums or the Mausoleum of Augustus.

Starting on Tuesday and gradually they will do so, among others, the Uffizi Gallery in Florence, which will open 14 new rooms, or the archaeological excavation of Pompeii.

Also, since Monday at least 7.6 million students will go to class, which means 89.5% of the total: depending on the capacity of the educational centers and the color of the regions, the figure will be between 7.6 and 8.5 million, according to the projections of the Tuttoscuola specialized website.

The lack of guarantees on contagions, particularly in transport to schools, led unions and school presidents to request that the percentages of students be reduced in some centers, especially considering that the course ends in less month and a half.

EFE Agency