Italy, despite the harsh restrictions in force in several European countries, on Monday eased anticovid measures in almost the entire country and authorized the opening of museums and monuments such as the Colosseum in Rome. The decision was criticized by the WHO, which believes it is “too early to relax.”

Rome (AFP)

The vast majority of Italian regions have been classified as “yellow”, that is, moderate risk, with the exception of Alto Adige (north), Umbria (center), Puglia, Sardinia and Sicily (south), classified as “orange “, Medium risk.

No region is listed as “red”, the highest level of risk, a decision that worries experts since it goes against the general trend in other European countries, which have adopted very severe measures in the face of new outbreaks.

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned Thursday that it was “too early to relax” restrictions due to the “still very high” circulation of the virus.

“Italy is rowing against the current,” said Walter Ricciardi, among the experts who advise the Italian Ministry of Health on the pandemic, in an interview on Friday with AFP.

Restrictions were multiplied over the weekend in Germany and France to protect themselves from new variants of the coronavirus. In Portugal, the general confinement has been in force since January 15, while the Madrid region, one of the most affected in Spain, tightened the measures.

In Italy the level of risk was decided on the basis of criteria such as the occupancy rate of intensive care units and the rate of reproduction of the virus.

The yellow level allows, among other things, the opening of bars, cafes and restaurants during the day and facilitates the movement of people.

Restaurants and cafes, which until now could open to take away, will be able to receive customers at their tables until 6:00 p.m., but in a limited number and respecting the rules for distancing.

Open museums, but stay cautious

Museums can also open, but only on weekdays, while on weekends they will be closed to avoid crowds.

The main tourist monuments of the peninsula reopened to the public this Monday, including the Colosseum.

Also the Vatican Museums, which house the Sistine Chapel and the famous frescoes by Michelangelo, one of the greatest tourist destinations in the world, have been opened and announced that even on Saturday it will be possible to visit them so that working Romans can enjoy its magnificent collections.

Emblematic monuments of the Italian capital, including the Pantheon, the Borghese Gallery and the Castle of San Angel, can also be visited.

Near Rome, in Tivoli, the famous Villa d’Este and Villa Adriano, the spectacular residence of the Roman emperor, have also opened their doors.

The curfew will remain in effect throughout the territory from 22:00 to 05:00.

On Sunday, the peninsula registered 11,252 new cases of coronavirus, a figure lower than the 12,715 registered on Saturday.

Thousands of people took to the streets and parks of the main Italian cities over the weekend, although the restrictions were still in force, so the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, raised a cry of alarm.

“Going to the yellow zone does not mean that we have come out of danger, we must act with great caution, so as not to lose the progress made in recent weeks,” he warned.

Italian leaders are focused on the political crisis sparked by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte’s resignation on Tuesday.

A series of political consultations are underway to seek a way out and for now it is not known if Conte, who has dealt with the pandemic from the beginning, will remain in office.

Italy was the first European country to be hit by the coronavirus and has registered more than 88,000 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, which also affected the third economy in the euro zone by unleashing the worst recession since World War II.