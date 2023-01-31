A document, seen by Reuters on Tuesday, showed that Italy will ease anti-Corona virus restrictions for travelers coming from China, as it will make random and not mandatory swabs at its airports.
Under a new order signed by Health Minister Orazio Schillacci, Italy will require those arriving from China to have a negative COVID-19 test result within 48 hours before leaving China as well as potentially additional swabs “on a random basis” upon their arrival at the airport in Italy.
On December 28, Italy imposed mandatory COVID-19 tests and required documents showing the disease history associated with the virus for passengers arriving from China.
The order, issued on Tuesday, will take effect from Wednesday until the end of February.
Italy’s position contrasts with that of France, which on Saturday extended the system of compulsory Corona examinations for arrivals from China until February 15.
Some countries, including the United States and Japan, have imposed travel restrictions for Chinese visitors.
As a result of China’s reopening of its borders on January 8, Chinese tourists are more likely to return to shopping streets around the world.
