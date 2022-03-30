The two Azzurri beat Delbonis and Gonzalez in the quarterfinals: now the match against Koolhof and Skupski, who had beaten them in Indian Wells

There are still Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski on the path of Fabio Fognini and Simone Bolelli. The two Italian tennis players reached the semifinal in Miami – the first in a Masters 1000 from Monte Carlo 2018 – beating the Argentine duo Delbonis-Gonzalez and now they will face the number 6 seeded players, against whom they had lost a few weeks ago at the first. round of Indian Wells (6-4 6-4). The rematch would lead to the final, with the possibility of a suggestive match against Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis, in the semifinal after the two-set victory against Granollers-Zeballos.

Path – Talking about a possible final is premature, however, also because the opponents are tough: Koolhof is number 17 in the doubles ranking and was number 5, Skupski is 16. The Dutch and the British have already won three titles this year: in 250 in Melbourne, in Adelaide 2 and Doha. Before the defeat at Indian Wells against Koolhof and Skupski, Fognini and Bolelli had triumphed on the land of Rio de Janeiro: the Italian couple is experiencing an excellent 2022 and in Miami they won 6-2 6-4 in the first round against the number seeded 4, John Peers and Filip Polasek. See also The Real Murcia Tennis Club, recognized as the first Healthy Sports Center in the Region of Murcia

The ranking – The last two games were won at the decisive tie-break (in doubles tournaments, a 10-point tie-break is played in the event of an even set): 2-6 7-6 10-8 against Dodig-Melo in the round of 16 , 4-6 6-3 10-7 in the quarterfinals against Delbonis and Gonzalez. Bolelli is virtually number 20 in the doubles ranking, Fognini 35th: in case of success in the semifinal, Fabio would enter the top-30. Everything passes through Koolhof and Skupski: will it be revenge?

