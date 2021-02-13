The economist and former president of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi, was sworn in as prime minister of Italy with a broad coalition government that includes politicians and technocrats. The already president faces the tough task of stabilizing the country in the midst of the economic, health and social crisis.

Mario Draghi is already Prime Minister of Italy. His swearing in, in front of President Sergio Mattarella, wants to be the first step to straighten the country’s political board, after strong weeks of instability amid the economic and health crisis unleashed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I swear to be faithful to the Republic, loyally observe the Constitution and the laws and exercise my functions in favor of the exclusive interest of the nation,” Draghi declared at the Quirinale Palace, one of the headquarters of the Italian executive power.

In addition to Draghi, the 23 ministers who will make up the economist’s cabinet were also sworn in, who come from practically all the country’s political forces and who mix political and technical profiles.

Draghi was commissioned to form a government by Sergio Mattarella after the failure of his predecessor, Giuseppe Conte, whose coalition fell apart in January and who was unable to put it back together to continue leading the Italian Executive.

On the other hand, the figure of the economist Mario Draghi, one of the Italian profiles with more internal and European recognition for his years in front of the European Central Bank (ECB), did manage to unify the various political forces in the country so as not to deprive leadership of Italy in the midst of the multiple crises that it is experiencing.

A diverse cabinet with the aim of unifying

The cabinet created by Draghi has the slogan of being a coalition of national unity that moves away from partisanship. In that sense, its ministers come from parties with positions as far apart as the 5-Star Movement anti-system, the far-right of La Liga, the center-left of the Democratic Party or the centrist Italia Viva.

In total, fifteen ministers come from political parties and eight are technocrats, who occupy some key positions in the Executive. For example, the Ministry of Economy was entrusted to the former director of the Italian Central Bank Daniele Franco. Only eight of the 23 ministers are women.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s cabinet after being sworn in at the Quirinale Palace in Rome, Italy, on February 13, 2021. © Guglielmo Mangiapane / Reuters

Next week, Draghi will have to present his government program before the two chambers of the Italian Legislative Assembly, which will debate whether or not to accept his investiture. The vote in Parliament is expected to be a formality, as the new prime minister has secured a sufficient amount of support.

Government diversity, a double-edged sword

The new prime minister has one of the largest majorities achieved by any government since World War II and has a 71% approval from the public opinion, two factors that play in his favor to lead the country in these turbulent times .

However, the next few months will tell if his unifying figure will be enough to maintain stability in a cabinet whose members used to be rivals and have radically opposed views on some issues such as migration, the welfare state or infrastructure development.

One of its first tasks will be to manage the funds available to the European Union for the economic recovery of its members. Italy will receive more than 200,000 euros to weather the economic storm unleashed by the health crisis.

In addition, it will also have to be in charge of the fight against the pandemic, which has left more than 93,000 fatalities and 2.7 million infected people.

With EFE and Reuters