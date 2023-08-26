Both national teams achieved success on their debut: from Bettini’s point of view, pay attention to the gap on the final score

The Dominican Republic is the second opponent on Italy’s road to the World Cup. Both national teams are returning from a success on their debut: the Azzurri easily overcame Angola as expected, winning 81-67 with an excellent Fontecchio, while the Dominicans beat the hosts of the Philippines led by Towns. Winning again, for Gianmarco Pozzecco’s team, would practically mean mortgaging qualification for the second group stage. The tap-off is scheduled for tomorrow at 10 am Italian time at the Araneta Coliseum in Manila.

THE PREDICTION — A crushing victory is not foreseen like against Angola, but even in this case the betting sites have a lot of faith in Italy, which is considered again the favorite against the Dominican Republic. The positive signals received so far from the national team still lead us to imagine how far the Azzurri will be able to pass this second test as well. The best compromise seems to be a margin of at least 7 points: Planetwin365 offers it at 1.98, Snai follows at 1.95, Sisal and bet365 remain at 1.90. See also Real Madrid: the great badge that club legends gave Ancelotti

ITALY-DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, THE QUOTAS — For the operators there are not many doubts: the Dominican Republic, despite Towns’ talent, is not a formidable obstacle for the Azzurri. Italy’s success is offered at 1.40 by Betfair, Snai and Planetwin365 while the eventual feat of the opponents reaches 3.20 with bet365; at 15.00 the hypothesis of a tie in forty minutes according to Sisal. As regards the total number of points, the threshold identified by the bookmakers is 169.5: the Over is 1.92 with Planetwin365, the Under is 1.95 with bet365. The latter operator also gives the possibility of predicting the individual performances of the Azzurri: Datome with at least 7 points is at 1.83, Fontecchio from 20 upwards is at 1.80, Melli from 11 upwards is at 1.86, Polonara with at least 9 points is at 1.86, Spissu from 8 onwards is at 1.76.

