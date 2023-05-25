In Mendoza the Africans win 2-0 and now they see the round of 16. The Azzurri need a win on Saturday

There was everything to lose, after the perfect debut against Brazil. And Italy, unfortunately, ended up with both feet in the Nigerian trap. The second match in Mendoza ends with a deserved success for the Africans (2-0), who after two days find themselves with full points and see the round of 16. Those that Italy will have to conquer instead in the last match of the group stage, on Saturday evening (at 8 pm) against the Dominican Republic. The goals both came in the second half and summarized one of the great themes of the match: the physical superiority of Nigeria, who did better than the Azzurri on tackles and second balls, maintaining another pace until the end. Nothing surprising, because on the eve coach Nunziata – after having studied them – had spoken about the ability of the Nigerians to keep the intensity very high for 90′ plus recovery. And he had seen us well.

Two changes — Compared to their debut, captain Giovane (from left full-back) and forward Ambrosino enter the starting line-up, both arriving a few hours after the match against Brazil due to their commitments in Serie B. In central defence, the Ghilardi-Guarino pairing was confirmed with the Empoliese who recovered from the blow to the knee that had forced him to go out on a stretcher. Already from the first minutes it is clear how the wind has changed compared to the debut: the start of the game is angular, in front of Casadei and his companions there is the furthest away from mushy Brazil who had been immediately bitten on the ankles. Nigeria makes density under the ball and closes the spaces, knowing they have leg players capable of quickly overturning the front (before going out due to injury, Victor Eletu of the Milan Primavera player makes a good impression in the middle of the field). In any case, like a sudden flash of lightning, the first great opportunity is blue: great ball from Pafundi from the right side of the area for Casadei, who in the 20th minute shoots with confidence and smashes the crossbar. Sin. On the other hand, Nigeria has ease of football from distance and (in the wake of a couple of attempts at the start) tries convincingly with Sunday just before the half hour mark, without however worrying Desplanches. In the 35th minute a knot to unravel for the Var: on Zanotti’s cross Agbalaka’s touch of the hand is clearly a penalty, but in the on-field review the Chilean referee Maza recognizes a previous irregular control by the Inter player (not very clear from the images shown) with the upper arm. As per active experimentation in this World Cup, the referee explains the meaning of the decision into the microphone. And the Nigerians rejoice and charge, equating the narrow escape almost to a goal scored. Then it was Baldanzi who came out of the blocks warming up with his left foot from outside the area, but goalkeeper Aniagboso didn’t have any major problems. See also Spezia-Fiorentina, the challenge to the peak. Gotti and the Italian stimulus: "Particular race"

Collapse — After the break, in the challenge of long shots it was Bameyi who teased Desplanches. The goalkeeper who closed the season at Trento must defuse (in collaboration with Ghilardi, decisive on Sunday’s lob) a ferocious restart that splits the Azzurri in the central corridor. The teams lengthen, Nunziata senses trouble and changes three of them: Lipani, Montevago and Esposito enter for Faticanti, Pafundi and Ambrosino (previously, even Turicchia had taken the place of Giovane). However, it was a Nigerian substitute who upset the balance: thrown in at the beginning of the second half, Emmanuel won by force a tackle in the area with Guarino and put a perfect ball on Salim Fago Lawal’s head. The striker’s goal, recently seen in the Viareggio Cup with his club, puts the Azzurri on the ropes who find the only reaction in Baldanzi’s assistance for a shot by Montevago. In unbalancing forward, Italy found themselves exposed on the goalkeeper’s relaunch who sent Sunday straight on goal, fast to the point of burning the defensive cover attempt. Just defeat and appointment to Saturday, hoping to go back to being the ones who beat Brazil. See also Quirinale, Brothers of Italy vote for Crosetto. "Accelerate the election"

