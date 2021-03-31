Roberto Mancini reached the historic streak of Marcello Lippi, 25 games without losing, beating Lithuania at home and adding three wins in a row in these first days of qualifying for the World Cup. Italy, as happened to Switzerland, had a hard time knocking down the Urbonas wall, which fell only on the restart.

The Italian coach exceeded forecasts and totally revolutionized the team, confirming only Donnarumma, due to a back problem that Sirigu suffered. Up front they acted Bernardeschi, Immobile and El Shaarawy, but that trident, before the break, practically never managed to create dangers against the solid local eleven.

The selector the second half started with Chiesa and Sensi, leaving out El Shaarawy himself and Pellegrini, and the shocks changed the face of the Azzurra. In the 48th minute, the Inter midfielder opened the can with a shot from outside the area and the help of goalkeeper Svedkauskas. The goal unleashed the Italians, who made merits to score another two or three, but Immobile confirmed that, with the selection, being decisive costs him much more. The Lazio striker wasted at least four chances and leaving Lithuania alive could take its toll on 73 ‘, when Donnarumma neutralized an attempt by Eliosius after a good cross from Dapkus.

In the discount, Italy rounded the score with a penalty forced by Barella and made by Immobile, who, infuriated by his previous failures, hardly celebrated it. He has reason to be happy, on the other hand, Roberto Mancini, who has been in six official games without conceding goals. His Italy works and he will arrive at the Eurocup with enthusiasm.