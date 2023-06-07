Renewable plants, Legambiente sums up: Italy is behind

In Italy in 2022 they just register 3.4 GW newly installed from renewable sources for a total of 206,600 plants installed, of which 206,167 solar photovoltaic, 215 wind, 145 hydroelectric and 73 bioenergy. For a total of 1.3 million installations. A step forward compared to past years (1.35 GW in 2021), but slow growth and numbers still too far from the European annual average to achieve the decarbonisation objectives by 2030, a ranking that sees Italy drastically at 22nd place.

Considering, in fact, the average of the installations of the last 3 years, in 2030 Italy will be able to reach only 25% of the climate objectives in terms of development of renewable sources, hitting the target of 85 GW of new capacity not before 40 years. Also in 2022, coverage from renewable sources drops to the levels recorded in 2012 compared to total electricity consumption, equal to 31%.

A consequence of the drought that is affecting our country and which has led to a reduction in hydroelectric production of 37.7% compared to 2021. This, in a nutshell, is the photograph of the XVII edition of the “Renewable Municipalities” report by Legambiente, which this year focuses on denunciation of the blockade of renewable sourcesunder the check of obsolete and fragmented regulations, the slowness of the authorization procedures and the bureaucratic delays of the Regions and Superintendencies for cultural heritage, as denounced by the latest Report “Checkmate for Renewables”.

