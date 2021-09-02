Slow down the Azzurri’s race towards the Qatar World Cup. Everything in the first half: Iliev responds to the Juventus goal. Equalized the record of 35 unbeaten games

From our correspondent Fabio Licari September 2

– Florence

Summer is over, the bell rings and in the classroom there is the baddest teacher, the one waiting for you at the gate. We start from scratch, said Bonucci, the oldest student, because he was expecting that welcome. And so the European champions are stopped by the small but irreducible Bulgaria, 75th in the FIFA ranking but at the top of the resistance ranking. In fact, it seems that the Azzurri can trample it, after a quarter of an hour Chiesa (the best) invented a goal from Wembley, but it ends here. For us. For them, a counterattack stained by two blue mistakes and the same defended with teeth, a 1-1 that rewrites the ranking a bit and forces them to go to Switzerland with some less confidence. Italy on the attack, the difference in shots, corners, possession is not counted, but it is not enough. Too often upside down, without the brilliant solution, without the touch of the European, and immediately punished in defense. The curse of the “after apotheosis” continues: after the cup won, the first game is a pain. Bearzot in 82. Donadoni in 2006. Mancini now. The turning point is expected in Basel.

Immediately Church from Wembley – Too bad, however, because at the ready-to-go it seems that the Azzurri are still at Wembley. Mass encirclement, possession, very fast circulation with front changes, Jorginho omnipresent and, on the right, Chiesa ready to pounce on the ball and the opponent. The script is studied and memorized, after a quarter of an hour Bulgaria has to surrender. The former viola receives on the left, starts with his head down towards the center, unstoppable, and exchanges with Immobile to whom Sarri’s lessons are doing Well: blow from outside and 1-0. Florence embraces its idol again, it is the evening of joy and reconciliation, even the memory of Francesco Morini is moving: for everyone he was a blue, not a Juventus player. Now comes the goleada, everyone thinks. But is not so. Illusion. And the fault is ours.

What mistakes behind – Bulgaria are not a great team, but they are humble and use the few weapons available. Directed by Kostadinov, the speed on the left of the former Cagliari Despodov. The 4-2-3-1 is a very perched 4-5-1 that often hides almost everything in the area, blocking the way for the Azzurri and suffocating the narrow triangles and the filtering ones. But there is no trace of real dangers, if we exclude a large diagonal blow from the Immobile. Just a carelessness – double for the truth – and the unexpected happens. Florenzi takes the descent of Despodov a little lightly, who leaves physically and puts at the center for Iliev, a rather unthinkable long road, only Acerbi misses his intervention and grants him the highway for the touch to the net, 1-1.

Vain siege – More less the same speech in the second half. Chiesa is still the most dangerous, but Georgiev’s save from the Juventus player is a masterpiece for the best in the field. Not the only intervention of the goalkeeper. But Bulgaria defends itself well, the same has transformed it, it is Italy that lacks the touch of the European. Bulgaria realizes this and no longer waits, presses, does not reason, forces error. Mancini distorts the team, inside Raspadori and Berardi for Immobile who revisits some of his ghosts and for Insigne not very concrete. First Toloi took over from Florenzi exhausted and a little depressed by Despodov’s shot, then Cristante inside for Florenzi. In recovery, even Pellegrini, but what sense does it make? There’s nothing to do.

Record, but … – Two points lost, the consecutive unbeaten record (35 games) equaled in the most disappointing evening. To be bad, it is the third game in a row that we finish 1-1 after Spain and England, but there are no overtime and penalties here. Jokingly, the image of the European is indelible and in September everyone suffers more or less, from France to Spain. But now we leave. Seriously.

