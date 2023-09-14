Weather forecast, Italy divided in two. And from Monday the African heat returns

Italy divided in two in the next few hours from a meteorological point of view: this is what emerges from the forecasts for the next few days, according to which, however, starting from Monday 18 September our country will have to deal with a new African heat wave.

A large Atlantic disturbance coming from France and heading towards the Iberian Peninsula will bring violent storms and a drop in temperatures to the Center and North.

In fact, starting today, Thursday 14 September, scattered rain and showers are expected with temperatures which, in some areas, will even drop below 25 degrees.

In addition to the North, the rains should also affect Tuscany, Umbria and the Marche. The situation is different in the South where it will still be summer with temperatures still reaching 35 degrees, especially in Sicily.

On Friday the situation will remain similar with scattered showers in the North, irregular cloud cover and the possibility of showers in the Center and good weather in the South.

Thunderstorms and rain are also expected for Saturday in the North-West with showers also in Tuscany, Umbria and the upper Marche and northern Sardinia.

From Sunday 17th, however, the situation will clearly improve with the sun shining again over much of Italy, which, starting from Monday 18th, could deal with a new African heat wave.