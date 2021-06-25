In the Wembley temple we are the favorites but we play the 3 year job. We have more quality, talent and a steel defense: done 30, do 31
Thirties and London. Here we are at Wembley to give meaning to three years of work and the thirty useful results that we have left behind like the white pebbles of Tom Thumb. The long unbeaten streak, which allowed coach Roberto Mancini to equal Vittorio Pozzo’s record, is a bridge that, with tonight’s 31st pebble, must take us to the quarter-finals of the European Championship.
