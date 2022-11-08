They had been submerged in the mud for nearly 2,000 years, which has kept them almost intact until an international team of archaeologists found them. There are 24 bronze statues in an exceptional state of preservation, from a period between the 2nd century BC. C. and the 1st century AD. C., historical period of important transformations during the transition between Etruscans and Romans, and which have emerged in an Etruscan-Roman sanctuary located in the ancient baths of the city of San Casciano dei Bagni, in the province of Siena.

More information

In archaeology, finding bronze statues, especially in good condition, is quite a rare phenomenon, so the scientific community has celebrated this one with great anticipation. It is a discovery of great value, the find of the century for Italy and one of the most revealing in ancient history. To the point that experts, such as the general director of Italian Museums, Massimo Osanna, have described it as the “most important since the Riace Bronzes were rescued from the sea, the most significant ever found in the history of the ancient Mediterranean.” ”. In reference to the two statues found on August 16, 1972 by some fishermen in the Ionian Sea off the coast of Riace Marina, in the province of Reggio Calabria, and unanimously considered by scientists to be works of enormous artistic value.

The pieces of San Casciano dei Bagni will serve to understand this stage of antiquity and the ancient and mysterious culture of the Etruscans, a people that spread across the Italian peninsula from Tuscany, which gave rise to one of the first civilizations in Italy, about which there are not too many certainties. The culture and language of the Etruscans were assimilated by the Roman Empire and although their passage through history has left splendid tombs, ceramics and statues, there are few written documents and testimonies of their daily life.

The newly discovered statues will also provide valuable information on the interaction with the Romans, until now little documented, of this civilization, considered the predecessor of Rome and heir to the Hellenic culture.

votive statues

The bronzes are mostly votive statues, representing gods, Roman matrons, children, emperors. According to the etruscologist in charge of the excavation, Jacopo Tabolli, a professor at the University for Foreigners of Siena, the sanctuary could have been used at least until the 5th century, when in Christian times the basins were sealed with heavy stone columns and left the statues in the water, but they were not destroyed. It is the “largest deposit of statues in ancient Italy and, in any case, the only one whose context we have the possibility of completely reconstructing,” said Tabolli, who has been excavating at the site since 2019, together with 60 experts from all over the world. world and has defined the finding as “a discovery that will rewrite history”.

The statues have been recovered from the mud of the ancient baths along with thousands of coins, votive offerings and an immense number of inscriptions in Etruscan and Latin. In them you can read the names of powerful Etruscan families from the territory of inland Etruria, from the Velimna of Perugia to the Marconi known in the Sienese countryside and other exponents of the elites of the Etruscan and later Roman world, landowners, local squires, the wealthy classes of Rome and even emperors.

One of the bronze statues recovered from the mud in the excavation of the ancient baths of San Casciano dei Bagni (Italy). Italian Ministry of Culture/EFE

In addition to the Etruscan phrases, Latin inscriptions have also been discovered, which mention the aqua calidae, the hot springs of Bagno Grande, where the statues were placed. As explained in the newspaper the Republic, the scientific director of the Foundation of the Claudio Faina Museum of Orvieto and of the Etruscan Museum of Murlo, Giuseppe M. Della Fina, the use of the two languages ​​in the inscriptions is due to the fact that although the Etruscans lost their political independence in the first decades of the 3rd century BC C. at the hands of Rome, they continued to retain their cultural and linguistic independence.

The sculptures largely symbolize the divinities venerated in the sacred place and next to them small works were placed that represented the parts of the body for which the healing intervention of the divinity was sought through the thermal waters.

Effigies of Hygieia and Apollo have emerged from the mud, as well as a bronze reminiscent of the famous Arringatore, discovered in Perugia and representing the figure of the orator Aulus Metellus, an Etruscan senator during the Roman Republic.

Archaeologists who have found this almost intact treasure believe that the statues were most likely made by local craftsmen, between the 2nd century B.C. C. and the 1st century AD. C. The discovery encourages them to think that the language of the Etruscans seems to have survived for much longer than previously believed and that the Etruscan knowledge of medicine seems to have been recognized and accepted as such in Roman times. “Time passes, the language changes, even the names of the deities change, but the type of worship and therapeutic intervention remain the same,” Tabolli pointed out. The archaeologist speaks of the sanctuary as a rare haven of peace: “Even in historical times when the most terrible conflicts raged outside, inside these baths and on these altars, the two worlds, the Etruscan and the Latin, seemed coexist without problems”, he said. And he has highlighted the extraordinary opportunity that the finding offers to investigate cultural diversity in ancient times.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. subscribe