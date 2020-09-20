Nowhere else in Europe can we find so many palaces and bourgeois houses devoted to knowledge. Bologna, Italy is the number one destination for the Erasmus student exchange grant, and it’s no coincidence. “The philosopher Erasmus studied here and when he left, he wanted to transmit elsewhere what he had learned there“, explains Marco Bazzocchi, professor of Italian literature at the University of Bologna.

Some 90,000 students animate the premises, in particular the 15th century library. The University of Bologna is rich in books, but also in memories of prestigious students. “Dante, for example, was one of our students. He talks about the two city tours in the Divine Comedy. Copernicus too, because the best scientific equipment was found in Bologna at the time.“, specifies Marco Bazzocchi. In the corridors, we find the coats of arms of the great families of students, all the Italian nobility, but also the bourgeoisie: Ferraris, Armani or Pasolini. Founded in 1088, the University of Bologna is the most old west.