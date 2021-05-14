On Friday, the Italian government launched a plan to counter one of the biggest risks threatening the third largest economy in the European Union.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi is seeking to confront the phenomenon of declining birth rate through a plan worth 21 billion euros (25.4 billion dollars) that includes measures such as fixing a steady income for all workers in the country.

Italy has always had one of the lowest birth rates in Europe, but the situation has worsened in 2020 with the emerging coronavirus epidemic.

Last day, Italy’s population decreased by about 400,000, which is almost equivalent to a city like Florence, to 59.3 million, while deaths increased, the number of births declined, and emigration slowed.

Decreasing the number of children today means a decrease in the number of adults working and paying taxes within years, which will make the country less productive and struggle to maintain the standard of living of its elderly population.

This has always been a concern for Western societies, but the threat is greater for Italy. The number of newborns was 16,000 fewer than the previous year.

Draghi warned, on Friday, during the “General Conditions of Childbirths” conference organized in the capital, Rome, in the presence of Pope Francis, “Italy without children (…) means that Italy will slowly disappear from existence.”

“Today, half of Italians are at least 47 years old, the highest average in Europe,” he added.

Draghi added that his government plans to increase aid to husbands and women, including cash for families with children.

It is scheduled to start implementing the new fertility support measures as of next July. The government also plans to allocate nearly € 5 billion to preschools for pre-school children and to new primary schools. When Daniela Ficino began teaching in Sicily nearly 30 years ago, the number of pupils in her class was about 30, a number that today has nearly halved due to the declining birth rate.

“Now they have 18 to 20 students at the latest, and even 15 or 16 in some cases,” said Daniela, from Caltagroni, in southeast Sicily.

“It is very painful,” she added.

The hilltop city of Caltagroni, famous for its colorful pottery and Baroque architecture, inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List of Humanity, embodies the current demographic crisis.

The annual number of births halved between 1999 and 2019, dropping from 532 to 265 according to the Institute for National Statistics, making it one of the ten Italian cities that recorded the largest decline in the birth rate.

Italy’s social protection system is currently focused on the elderly, leaving few resources for future generations.

Years ago, Italy witnessed a decrease in the number of births, from 534,000 in 2012 to only 404,000 in 2020, 30% less than the number recorded 30 years ago, according to data from the Italian Statistical Office (Estat), bringing the fertility rate to 1.24 One woman for every 1,27 children per woman in the previous year, the lowest fertility rate in the European Union after Spain and Malta.

For the year 2021, the Institute of Statistics expects a further decrease in the number of births to 384-393 thousand, in a decline mainly due to the epidemic, which this time includes the entire world.

In December and January, after the outbreak of the Covid-19 epidemic in Italy, births fell by 10 and 14%, respectively, within a year.

As part of its strategy to stem the demographic decline, the government is working on a bill to provide more generous aid to families who have given birth and maternity leave for a longer period. But the results will not appear for years.

According to surveys, Italian couples want to have only two children.