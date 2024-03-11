Italian police detained three Palestinians this Monday (11), members of a military cell linked to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades, who were planning attacks, including suicide attacks, against civilian and military targets of a foreign state.

According to the Italian Ministry of the Interior, the detainees, who lived in L'Aquila, in central Italy, have already been transferred to the city's prison.

The three Palestinians were accused of the crime of “association for the purposes of international terrorism or alteration of the democratic order”, as well as carrying out propaganda and proselytizing for their armed group.

The operation that led to the arrests was carried out by the National Police, coordinated by the National Anti-Mafia and Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office, after investigations confirmed the existence of a cell of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades, considered a terrorist organization by the European Union (EU).

The military operational structure that proposed to carry out acts of violence for the purpose of terrorism was called “Rapid Response Group – Tulkarem Brigades”, according to investigations by the General Investigations and Special Operations Division (Digos) and the Combat Service against Extremism and International Terrorism.

The accused “carried out proselytizing and propaganda activities for the association and planned attacks, including suicide bombings, against civilian and military targets on foreign soil,” Italian police said in a statement.

“Satisfaction with the capture in L'Aquila of three dangerous terrorists”, declared the Italian Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi, who thanked “the police forces and the Judiciary for this important achievement, which attests to the constant monitoring and prevention action carried out in the in the face of extremism and radicalization”.

“Extradition proceedings are currently underway against one of those detained before the L'Aquila Court of Appeal, at the request of the authorities of the State of Israel,” the police added in their note.