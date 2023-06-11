Home page World

15 migrants who were trying to stow away on a ship from Turkey to France are said to have hijacked a cargo ship after the crew spotted them in Italian waters. The Italian Navy freed the ship in a spectacular operation.

Sorrento – The ship “Galata Seaways” left the port of Topcular near Istanbul in Turkey on Wednesday and was en route to Sète near Montpellier in southern France. It is a “ro-ro” freighter – a ship that transports truck trailers.

Sneaked onto the ship near Istanbul as stowaways

The 13 men and two women (one pregnant) from Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan had stowed away in Turkey on the ship. The ship’s captain later told investigators, according to the broadcaster RAIsaid he saw two men “straying around” near the ship’s engine room with knives on Friday. When they reunited with the rest of the group, he sounded the alarm about 90 miles southwest of Naples.

The crew (16 men) and the passengers (3) entrenched themselves in the cabins or on the bridge. The migrants were armed with two knives and a box cutter. “When they spotted us, we were afraid they would want to stop us from bringing them back,” Captain Philipps told the newspaper La Stampa. The Italian news agency ansa according to it is not yet clear whether the migrants wanted to use their knives. “It is therefore unclear whether it is a kidnapping attempt or not,” it said. However, websites used to track ships’ routes show the Galata Seaways turning east towards the Italian coast.

Three men with knives: Navy SEALs storm ship after SOS

The captain radioed SOS to the emergency center in Ankara, which informed the Italian authorities. They started a seven-hour anti-terrorist operation. Two helicopters quickly reached the ship, which had already been boarded by Coast Guard and Financial Guard boats. The Italian Navy Seals of the “San Marco” brigade were lowered onto the deck of the Galata Seaways in two helicopters.

After searching for some refugees hiding in the hold of the big ferry, the special forces secured the ship. Defense Minister Guido Crosetto then tweeted: “The kidnappers have been caught. Everything ended well.”

The stowaways were taken ashore and interrogated by the police. They told the authorities they were afraid they could be returned to Turkey. Three of the men are being investigated for possession of weapons because of their knives. It must now be clarified whether it was actually an attempted kidnapping. Four of the migrants, including the two women, were taken to the hospital. The ship continued its journey after the operation.

In Italy, there is a heated debate about the large number of refugees who come by sea. Even the post-fascist President Giorgia Meloni has not succeeded in reducing the number of migrant arrivals, on the contrary. With the asylum compromise of the EU, Italy has now been able to obtain many concessions, including from Germany.