From a coach who resigned with a seaside email to the possible heir blocked by a clause

Louis Garlando

So. The president of Napoli, Aurelio De Laurentiis, demands payment of the penalty for non-compliance with the clause which imposed a one-year stop on Luciano Spalletti, after the termination of the contract. The Football Federation, which has reached an agreement with the Italian champion coach and would like to assign him the leadership of the national team, abandoned by Roberto Mancini, could take on the expense, but does not intend to do so because, on the strength of some legal opinions, it does not recognize the state competition and therefore deems the clause unjustified. The national team is not a club, it does not compete in the same tournament. Will it be up to a judge to settle the matter? Let’s hope not and that common sense is enough.

In a famous interview, Sophia Loren explained: "I'm not Italian, I'm Neapolitan. That's something else…". A joke, a habit of love for the city. In fact, however, the actress was for years one of the most celebrated icons of Italian spirit in the world. In the light of common sense, Napoli should feel only pride in the hypothesis of seeing their former coach on the most important bench in Italy. The "Neapolitan" Spalletti icon of Italian spirit. What would be the point of throwing a spanner in the works of the coach who brought the Scudetto back to the city after 33 long years? A rudeness that would not reflect the generous and inclusive nature of Naples which has always spread spirit, culture and workers all over the boot. De Laurentiis has a sense of showmanship and business and the pointed pride of the popular leader. He flexed his muscles and kept his point, but we trust that diplomacy anticipates the appeal to a court. After all, for Napoli, leaving Spalletti with the national team means not finding him against him in the league at least until 2026 and perhaps seeing players further valued that Luciano knows well. But, above all, a solution agreed with common sense and good relations would be good for the image of the national team, which is not a church, but is nonetheless an institution with its own sacredness.

Football has been in and out of the courts far too often and has lost a portion of credibility each time. From Calcioscommesse in Calciopoli to the judicial investigations still in progress, when the ball bounced in the courts, it always came out a little more deflated. At least the national team should stay away from it and defend its autonomy, its super-partes status. The national team is everyone's team, every time it takes the field, it spreads a layer of glue on the country and, through the feeling of belonging, holds together even the most centrifugal molecules. It would be against nature that, due to the national team, two internal parties would enter into conflict which, let's be clear, would not be Naples and the national team, but De Laurentiis and Luciano Spalletti. It is from his former coach that the president demands the 3.2 million clause, not from Gravina. In fact, Luciano is preparing with his lawyers for any forensic dispute. But how bad would it be a national team that was born in court, after the previous one died from a seaside email sent in a swimsuit from Mykonos.

We don't expect the coach to be crowned in the Milan Cathedral like Napoleon, but the Italian national team deserves respect and dignity. We have already come from stormy days. The new structure of the Azzurri's representatives, which has just been launched, will have to be recalibrated in the light of Mancini's resignation which will also involve his staff members. The pawns of that organization chart, in these hours, are wondering if they will have to change boxes. Alberto Bollini, U19 European champion, promoted second to Mancini, was in Cesena on Saturday to study Juve-Atalanta for a coach who was no longer one. The new head of delegation Gigi Buffon does not know which delegation he will head. Antonio Conte, with a remarkable spirit of service, told the feds: "If you need me, I'm here". There's no need to add legal scuffles to the confusing scenario. Italy, queen of Europe, does not deserve it. Poverty and nobility.