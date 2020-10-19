Italy has gone in the last ten days from being one of the European countries that was best weathering the second wave of the pandemic to beat, day after day, their own brands of infections and multiply their accumulated incidence by 2.5 of cases. This Sunday there were 11,700 additional infected, a new record despite a decrease in the number of tests carried out compared to the previous day.

To try to reduce these figures and avoid the health collapse that is already beginning to be seen in some regions, government Italian passed a night new decree with some new measures while warning that more will come restrictions in a week if the situation continues to worsen.

The country changes strategy regarding the first wave, when the prime minister, Giuseppe Conte, his hand did not tremble when establishing confinement. Now it is necessary to “protect the health of people and the economy” even at a time that the chief executive described as “very difficult.”

The mandatary therefore invited to comply with all current measures and recommendations to avoid a new generalized lock that, as he said, the country “cannot afford” due to the economic impact it would have. In the third quarter, the Italian GDP registered a 12% rebound that, according to Conte was proud, is higher than that of France, Germany and Spain. Growth would be spoiled if the confinement were repeated.

Among the new measures approved by the Government stands out the possibility that mayors close to the public after 9:00 p.m. the access to the streets and squares where there are crowds. This restriction, which aims to avoid sources of contagion in nightlife venues, remains a far cry from the widespread night curfew that had been shuffled in recent days, in the style of the one approved in Paris and other French cities.

Bars, closing in the afternoon



The harder it will be for the hospitality industry to decide that bars, ice cream parlors and other activities without table service have to close at 6:00 p.m., although they are allowed home delivery of their products. In restaurants there will be a maximum of six people per table.

The gyms, in the spotlight because some have become sources of contagion, they can remain open for now. “We give them a week to align with the security protocols,” Conte said, warning that whoever does not respect the rules will be forced to lower the blind.

Too schools are freed from closureAlthough the Government wants there to be greater flexibility in the entrances and exits in the institutes to avoid overcrowding both in the classrooms and in the public transport network. In this way, the door is opened to establish evening shifts in secondary education centers.

The new decree also prohibits the celebration of fairs and patron saint festivities, while trying to promote teleworking among civil servants by forcing all meetings to be held remotely.