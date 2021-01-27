They are eight, between 16 and 20 years old and have 16 million followers on the TikTok application. They are the influencers who live in the Defhouse, east of Milan (Italy). In this 500 m2 designer loft, each corner is used as a backdrop for videos of a few tens of seconds shot by the residents. Between them, relations are also sometimes stormy. “We argue a lot, but we always find solutions, “explains Simone Berlini, 20 years old.

In addition to producing their videos, young influencers take courses in politics, current affairs, recitation, diction and even culture. They are also subject to learning the rules in a good manner. “The house does not prepare young people for today’s world of work, warns Luca Casadei, Managing Director of Defhouse. We are not an alternative to school, but a complement to the education of a young person. “The agency which employs the residents contracts with luxury brands and transfers part of the income generated to young talents.