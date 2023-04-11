The Italian Government has declared in the council of ministers held this Tuesday afternoon the state of emergency in the country to deal with the migration issue. The consequences of the measure, with only one precedent in migration policy, are still not clear because the Executive has not explained its scope. The measure has a warning component to Brussels and the rest of the community partners. But it is evident that it opens a legal gap to repeal current regulations and make decisions that until now, for various reasons, had not been put on the government table. Especially in relation to the expulsion of migrants who are in an irregular situation.

The state of emergency has been declared in Italy 128 times in the last 20 years. It is normally used for catastrophes such as earthquakes or floods. Only in 2011, the then Prime Minister, Silvio Berlusconi, opted for this resource for an issue of this type, but underlining its “humanitarian” nature and with the basic idea of ​​redistributing migrants in different regions. The last time this legal figure was used, which allows exceptional decisions to be made without consulting Parliament, was during the pandemic. The measure was already widely discussed as the months progressed and the Executive could impose initiatives that in some cases were contested by the citizenry. Now it seems more complicated to justify that the Executive of Giorgia Meloni, of a far-right cut, resorts to a figure of this type to face a problem for which theoretically it has the necessary tools.

The problem is that the Government arrived at the Chigi Palace promising to face the migratory phenomenon with conviction and harshness. The reproaches to the previous Executives for how they had dealt with the issue were one of the main battlehorses of the electoral campaign last September. But since then, and despite electoral promises, migratory flows have tripled. In the last three days, more than 3,000 people have landed on the Italian coast, according to the Italian media. Negotiations with the European Union, moreover, have not given the expected result either. And the disastrous management of catastrophes such as the shipwreck off the coast of Calabria last February (with 91 victims) have not helped the Meloni government either.

The Executive now declares a state of emergency over the entire national territory, at the proposal of the Minister for Civil Protection and Maritime Policies, Nello Musumeci. In theory, points out the promoter of the measure, the aim is to deal with the increase in arrivals by sea through the Mediterranean route. The state of emergency will have a first batch of five million euros and will last six months. A time in which the government that can dominate a situation that, in numerical terms, has ceased to control a long time ago. Arrivals in Italy, in fact, were 28,285 since the beginning of 2023, almost four times more than the 6,938 in the same period of 2022. Most of the arrivals have occurred in the month of March (13,216), and 3,002 migrants arrived in the last three days, it is worth adding the record of 1,389 last Friday. Data that allow us to think, in the opinion of the Meloni government, in a triggered trend for the coming weeks.

The state of emergency, according to the Italian legal system, can be declared only to face a calamity with extraordinary means and powers: from humanitarian crises to natural events. An administrative act, in short, regulated by article 24 of the Civil Protection code that must be deliberated in the Council of Ministers under the proposal of the prime minister. With his declaration, a commissioner can be appointed who must meet the objectives of the measure: overcome the emergency, reduce the risk of its residue, restore essential services and assist the population.

The state of emergency, the Executive has indicated, will allow in this case to carry out faster processes and actions and offer migrants reception solutions in a short time with the required standards. In addition, the Executive filters, Civil Protection and the Italian Red Cross will be involved. On the restrictive side, it will also be possible to strengthen the structures and systems to expel migrants who do not have the right to asylum, promoting identification and rapid return. Most of the migrants seeking asylum come from the Ivory Coast, Guinea, Pakistan and Tunisia.

The measure, Musumeci explained, “allows for the repeal of some rules of the current system” and “will be national” because it is necessary to “help the regions where there is a risk that the system will collapse if this rate of arrivals continues.” The measure is a clear wake-up call to Brussels to reach agreements with member countries to make joint decisions on this matter. In fact, Musumeci insisted that the important thing is that “Europe realizes that there is not much time.” The figures, in that, prove him right. Since 2013, some 26,000 migrants have died (according to the International Organization for Migration) in the Mediterranean.

