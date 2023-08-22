Italian general Bertolini: Ukraine’s victory in the conflict with Russia is unthinkable

Ukraine’s victory in a military conflict with Russia is unthinkable. The West should take note of this and start negotiations, Italian General Marco Bertolini said in an interview with the publication. Libero Quotidiano.

“This is a statement of fact: the goals of Kyiv are unattainable, neither in the form nor in the time frame that was envisaged. The counteroffensive is slow,” the expert noted.