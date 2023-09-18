Home page politics

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (back M) chairs the meeting of her first cabinet of ministers at the Chigi Prime Minister’s Palace in Rome. © Andrew Medichini/AP/dpa

The images of thousands of boat migrants on the Mediterranean island of Lampedusa are going around the world. Italy’s Prime Minister Meloni is under pressure. Your right-wing government is now introducing tougher measures.

Rome – Italy has adopted a package of tougher measures to curb irregular migration across the Mediterranean. This also includes a tightening of detention pending deportation with immediate effect.

The right-wing government of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni decided in Rome to increase the maximum length of detention pending deportation by six months. The military was also commissioned to set up special detention centers for deportation. According to information from those around her in the cabinet, the ultra-right Prime Minister emphasized that the government was united behind the decision.

In the past few days, several thousand migrants landed on the island of Lampedusa on boats from North Africa. Last Tuesday alone, more than 5,000 people arrived on the island between Sicily and North Africa – more than ever before in a single day. The initial reception center was extremely overcrowded at times.

Thousands were then taken on ferries and police ships to Sicily or mainland Italy. According to the Ansa news agency, there are still around 1,300 people in the camp. The situation has now returned to normal somewhat. With this decision, the government has now also reacted to what has happened in the past few days.

The maximum amount of detention pending deportation has been raised

Specifically, the maximum length of detention pending deportation will be increased from twelve to 18 months in order to have more time to check the right to remain and, if necessary, to be able to deport people directly from detention. This is the maximum permitted under EU law. Meloni wants to ensure that those who arrived irregularly can be detained for as long as necessary for their applications to be examined. Deportations should take place quickly.

The Ministry of Defense has been tasked with creating “structures” as quickly as possible to detain migrants who have entered the country irregularly, it said. These institutions are to be built in remote and sparsely populated areas. This should not lead to “further inconvenience and uncertainty in Italian cities,” said Meloni.

Because of the high migration numbers, the chairwoman of the right-wing national party Fratelli d’Italia is under massive pressure domestically. Tough action against migrants was one of her most important promises during the election campaign. However, the Interior Ministry has already recorded more than 129,800 new arrivals since the beginning of the year – a year ago there were around 68,000 at this time.

Ursula von der Leyen visits Lampedusa

During a visit to Lampedusa with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the Prime Minister had already announced tougher action on Sunday. The migrants must be prevented from crossing in North Africa, she demanded. The EU as a whole is required. “If we do not take serious and joint action against illegal crossings, the numbers of this phenomenon will first overwhelm the states at the external borders, but then all the others.”

Von der Leyen, for her part, announced a 10-point plan. The Mediterranean should be monitored more closely. “We can do this through Frontex,” she said, referring to the EU border protection agency. In addition, an expansion of naval operations in the Mediterranean should be examined. “We will decide who comes to the EU – and under what circumstances. And not the smugglers,” said the German.

Meloni then expressed himself “quite optimistic” that evening. “We have to stop the human traffickers,” said the head of government in the talk show “Dritto e Rovescio” on the private broadcaster Rete4. She also renewed her call for a European mission to stop the departures from North Africa. In the cabinet she said: “The fight against illegal mass immigration and human traffickers is an epoch-making fight for Italy and for Europe.” dpa