In Italy, they want to destroy at least 15 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine due to the expiration date at the end of the year and the outdated formula of the drug. This was reported by the newspaper on May 27 La Repubblica.

“In the refrigerators of Italian hospital pharmacies, there are about 15 million doses of COVID vaccine destined for destruction. Disposal will occur not only because the expiration dates will expire at the end of the year, but also because the vaccines themselves will become “old”, the newspaper reports.

According to the publication, pharmaceutical companies are going to release new versions of vaccines by the fall.

Marco Cavaleri, head of the European Medicines Agency’s Department of Health Threats and Vaccination Strategy, spoke about the request to develop drugs against new sub-variants of the omicron strain of coronavirus, which are now actively spreading in China.

He also added that there is no point in defending against the original Wuhan type of virus, because the entire population has either been exposed to it or has been vaccinated.

Earlier, on May 24, Albert Rizvanov, director of the Scientific and Clinical Center for Precision and Regenerative Medicine of the Institute of Fundamental Medicine and Biology of KFU, corresponding member of the Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Tatarstan, said that the threat of a new strain of coronavirus, more infectious and dangerous, remains.

On May 22, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Ghebreyesus, speaking at the annual WHO assembly in Geneva, warned of the risk of a more dangerous strain of coronavirus, as well as the emergence of “a new pathogen with even more deadly potential.” Against this background, he called on the whole world to be ready in the future to give a collective response to this threat.

On May 5, Ghebreyesus announced that the WHO had canceled the COVID-19 pandemic status. He noted that the Committee of Experts of the Organization for Emergency Situations on COVID-19 recommended him to make such a decision.

An outbreak of COVID-19, caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, occurred in Wuhan, China at the end of December 2019, after which the virus began to spread to other countries. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization described the spread of coronavirus in the world as a pandemic.