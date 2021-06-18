In the city of Sorrento, Italy, they decided to celebrate the Day of Maxim Gorky every year. The representative of the municipality Luigi D’Alize told about this RIA News…

The holiday will be celebrated on June 18, the day of the writer’s death.

“Gorky has lived in our city for over nine years. Here he wrote many works that are included in the golden fund of world literature. The desire to preserve the memory of this outstanding writer and person, of his long stay in Sorrento, led the city administration to decide to establish a special Gorky Day, ”D’Alize explained.

On June 18, members of the city administration, headed by Mayor Massimo Coppola, will lay a laurel wreath at the Gorky Monument in Piazza della Vittoria. In addition, a Russian-Italian videoconference will take place: members of the writer’s family and cultural, scientific and artistic figures will take part in it.

Gorky arrived in Sorrento in April 1924 and spent nine years there. Over the years, he wrote The Life of Klim Samgin, The Artamonovs Case, Notes from the Diary, and many essays.

In May 2011, in the city of Capri on the island of the same name, one of the streets was named after Maxim Gorky.

