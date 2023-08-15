Italy looks to the next commitments of its national football team after the farewell to Roberto Mancini: the team will resume its journey in the European qualifiers on Saturday 9 September in Skopje against North Macedonia. In the two matches played so far, the Azzurri were defeated 2-1 in Naples by England and then beat Malta 2-0. They are currently third in the standings on 3 points in Southgate’s international-led group C, leading on full points after winning their first four matches. Ukraine is also ahead of the Azzurri, at an altitude of 6: the national team will play against the Kiev team on 12 September at the San Siro stadium in Milan. Two more matches in October ahead of Euro 2024: on the 14th the San Nicola stadium in Bari will host the Azzurri against Malta: they will return to play in the Apulian capital seven years after the last friendly match with France. On 17 October, instead, the cartel match against England at Wembley (LaPresse).