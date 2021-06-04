Italy

The team led by Mancini closes its preparation for the European Championship tonight and reaches this match without conceding a single goal since October 14 against the Netherlands. After that clash, four games and 15 goals scored, highlighting the 7-0 achieved last week against San Marino. To keep in mind, players like Immobile, Insigne or Belotti in the attack.

As to follow: Matteo Politano. The Inter midfielder comes to this clash after scoring a double. It aims to be one of the references in the axis of the azzurra.