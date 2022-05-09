Personal data theft on the rise in Italy

Personal data of the Italians I’m more and more in danger. This is what emerges from a study by Crif that certify like the activities of hacker they have had a great intensity in 2021, the year in which they grew by + 48.7% Italian users who have received a notice of a cyber attack against your personal data. In particular, the given yes reports ai alert related to information found on the dark web (a set of web environments that do not appear through the normal activities of navigation in Internet and require specific browsers or targeted searches).

Italy among the most affected countries

Scrolling through the ranking of Most countries affected by the phenomenon of the theft of emails and passwords online are seen in the first places USA, Russia, France And Germanyfollowed by the Kingdom United and from Italy, which occupies the 6th place overall, as in the previous year. They complete the top 10 Poland, Brazil, India And Japan. Another area of ​​investigation of the Cyber ​​Observatory is the one dedicated to the ranking of the countries most subject to the exchange of illicit data cards from credit. This ranking is led by USAfollowed by India and Mexico, with Italy occupying the 10° position absolute. In Italy, the population group most affected is that between the ages of 41 and 50 (with 26.4% of the total) followed by 51-60 (25.6%) and the over 60 (24.8%) .

What’s on the Dark Web

The stolen information they can be used for different purposes, for example to enter victims’ accounts, use services in an abusive way, or extort or steal money. According to what emerges from theCyber ​​Observatory of Crifthe personal data of Italian users who mainly circulate on the dark web are the credentials e-mail, secondly the telephone number. This valuable data could be used to try to carry out scams, for example through phishing or smishing. In addition, to be reported as the tax codes detected on the dark web have grown by + 51% in the last year of observation.

In absolute terms, the password remain among the information confidential that mostly circulate unduly: often these are combinations of numbers and letters, even very simple ones (at the top is the sequence 1 2 3 4 5 6 followed by 123456789 and the word ‘password’) so it’s very easy for hackers to find out. Looking at the most common passwords found on the dark webrelatively to Italy we find proper names such as “andrea”, “francesco” and “alessandro” in the first places, and names of football teams such as “juventus” and “napoli”, demonstrating the lack of attention that many users devote to these aspects, unaware of the risks they could run.

Credit cards and two-factor authentication

The number from phone is become a particularly valuable personal data because it allows access to many platforms and appwho have introduced 2-factor authentication into their login procedures. Relatively to the card data from creditalmost always in addition to the number there are also cvv (the 3-digit security code on the cards) and date of deadline (in 88.7% of cases) and in 72.5% of cases the name and surname of the owner is also found, a latter occurrence in strong growth compared to 2020. The combination of names and surnames with telephone numbers also recorded strong growth, reaching 47.1% in 2021.

