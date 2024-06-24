Italy-Croatia, Spalletti revolution: 4 changes (and a doubt in the lineup)

The defeat against Spain (own goal by Calafiori) hurts, but it is now behind us, Italy turns the page and goes in search of qualification for the round of 16 of Euro 2024 as second in the group (the Red Furies are mathematically sure of having already won it). We need a draw with Croatia (five draws and three defeats in the last 8 previous matches from 1994 to today) to have no doubts about progressing to the next round (but it promises to be a very difficult draw) and avoid dangerous calculations on the repechage as the best third. Furthermore, in the event of defeat and simultaneous victory of Albania over Spain, it would be fourth place and certain elimination.

From the rumors of the last few hours, it seems that Luciano Spalletti will make some changes in the lineup compared to the starting 11 fielded in the first two games. Let’s start with the doubt: the conditions of Federico Dimarco. The Italian coach explained that the Inter full-back is recovered after the “blunt trauma to the right calf” suffered against Spain. He will be available, but could start on the bench.

With Donnarumma in the door and Sticks-Calafiori in the middle the doubt is about the two low wingers on the pitch between By Lorenzo, Darmian (right or left) and the same Marco’s.

In midfield Jorginho after the lackluster performance against Spain (but he wasn’t the only one below par…) seeks redemption alongside Nicolò Barella and Bryan Cristante (Davide Frattesi towards the bench) with Cambiaso who could play on the right, moving Federico Chiesa on the left (probable exclusion therefore for Pellegrini). Another change in sight in attack: the Atalanta player out Gianluca Scamacca and inside the Genoa center forward Mateo Retegui.

Italy-Croatia where to watch it on TV and streaming

The challenge between Italy and Croatia which is worth a place in the round of 16 of Euro 2024 will go live on TV Rai 1 Monday 24 June 2024, with kick-off at 9pm. The match can be seen on pay TV on Sky Sports One And Sky Sports 4K. Croatia-Italy streaming will go live on the free app RaiPlay, SkyGo And Now TV.

Italy-Croatia commentators

The commentary of Croatia-Italy on Rai 1 will be of Alberto Rimedio with technical commentary by Antonio Di Gennaroon Sky the couple made up of Fabio Caressa And Beppe Bergomi.

Italy-Croatia probable lineups

ITALY (4-1-4-1): Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo (Darmian), Bastoni, Calafiori, Darmian (Dimarco); Jorginho; Cambiaso, Cristante, Barella, Chiesa; Retegui. CT Spalletti.

CROATIA (4-2-3-1): Livakovic; Stanisic, Sutalo, Pongracic, Gvardiol; Kovacic, Modric; Mario Pasalic, Sucic, Kramaric; Petkovic. CT Dalic.

