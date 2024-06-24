Italy-Croatia, report cards: Donnarumma-Zaccagni heroes. Dimarco-Frattesi are shipwrecked

Donnarumma rating 7.5 He wasn’t surprised by Sucic at the start, attentive to a couple of loose balls in the blue area, fantastic when he saved Modric for the penalty. And the reflection on Budimir in the action that leads to Croatia’s goal for which ‘super Gigio’ has zero blame is excellent

Darmian rating 5.5 Among the most guilty of Croatia’s goal that plunges Italy into hell (right down to Zaccagni’s shirt)

From 81′ Mattia Zaccagni 8 The 1-1 goal with a ‘Del Piero-style’ shot is a masterpiece that qualifies Italy. Night as a national hero for the Lazio champion.

Sticks rated 5.5 He comes close to scoring a couple of times in attack and is the author of good defensive closures, but in Modric’s 1-0 he shares several faults with Darmian

Calafiori rating 7 He plays with personality both behind and in the build-up phase, even when Italy is struggling. And it is he who breaks Croatia’s defense in the 98th minute when he shows Zaccagni the way to the goal and Italy the way that takes the national team back to Berlin (round of 16 against Switzerland), 18 years after the World Cup night experienced against France in Zidane. It’s a shame that he will have to experience it as a spectator due to the warning that will cost him disqualification.

Di Lorenzo rating 5.5 Ready go he shows a good reaction of character after the nightmare night he experienced against Spain of an unstoppable Nico Williams, but he lacks something in the offensive phase. He drops to the distance, however, looking at the glass half full, good signs in view of Italy-Switzerland.



Zaccagni to Del Piero: Croatia knocked out and Italy in the round of 16 of Euro 2024. Spalletti: “Qualified with merit”

Stretcher rated 6 He fights a lot, puts a fantastic ball over Bastoni’s head in the first half, even if, overall, from someone like him we could have expected a few more incursions and decisive plays

Jorginho rating 5.5 Good in coverage and also gives order to the maneuver in the midst of the chaotic ‘traffic’ in midfield. But without ever being able to illuminate or verticalize

From 81′ Nicolò Fagioli 6 He was sent on in a moment of chaos and frenzy, when qualification seemed to be slipping out of hand and the Croatians were anesthetizing the match in the middle of the pitch: the Juventus midfielder, however, responded well to Spalletti’s call, giving the sensation of being lucid and immediately involved. to the battle

Dimarco rating 5 Not very brilliant and rarely able to accelerate on the wing, we are far from the (high) levels shown during the season with the Inter shirt

From 56′ Federico Chiesa 6 Thrown in immediately after the shock of the Croatian 1-0, he attempted some acceleration without initially being able to find spaces in the Croatian defence. He takes a good initiative in the final when he crosses low for Scamacca (but the Atalanta striker is unable to land on the ball)

Raspadori rating 5.5 His decisive plays in the attacking midfield capable of blowing up the Croatian rearguard are missing

From 74′ Gianluca Scamacca rating 5.5 Spalletti tries the double center forward for the final assault, but the agreement with Retegui does not produce the desired results. The appointment with the goal is missing, a nice low cross (perhaps a little strong…) from Chiesa a few minutes before Zaccagni’s equalizer





Italy-Croatia 1-1, Zaccagni sends Spalletti’s Azzurri through to the round of 16 of Euro 2024

Pellegrini rating 5 Few incisive insertions, as in the case of Raspadori: greater quality was expected from the Roma joker

From 45′ Davide Frattesi 4.5 He comes in to shake things up in the middle of the pitch, but never manages to do so. And he commits an extremely naive penalty foul

Retegui rating 5 He attacks spaces in depth, has a couple of chances in the first half, but lacks the winning touch. More difficult in the second half